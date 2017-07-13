Maxim’s Hot 100 was well attended as it always is, but with an infusion of energy from DJ Khaled, who attended with his wife and beautiful son, the party and music were taken to the next level. With celebrity appearances from Don Benjamin, Joseline Hernandez, Safaree, and Floyd Mayweather, Maxim made good on their promise for one of the hottest parties of the year. The fact that it was a particularly warm night only helped matters. Check out our coverage below, shot by Zaynah Beth.