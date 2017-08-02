BLACK VOICES
08/02/2017 07:25 pm ET

Rep. Maxine Waters Absolutely Shreds Trump's Pitch To Black Voters

He asked. She answered.

By Ed Mazza

Nearly a year ago, Donald Trump courted black voters by asking, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

Now, more than six months into the president’s term, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) says the nation’s black community has its answer.

The 14-term congresswoman wrote: 

Waters has rapidly become a social media star in progressive circles for her staunch opposition to Trump’s agenda. Last week, a video of her confrontation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin went viral and inspired a gospel song

