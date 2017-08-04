Maxine Waters Isn't Running For 'Anything Except The Impeachment of Trump'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) really can’t stand President Donald Trump, and she wants everyone to know that the only thing she’s got her eye on right now is his impeachment.

In an appearance on Friday’s episode of “The View,” Waters addressed the rumors that she’d potentially run for president.

“That’s simply a rumor, everybody!” she said, adding, with a big smile: “I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!”

Waters is basically that extremely blunt friend we all wished we had, and she’s been having a banner few weeks.

Earlier Friday morning, she appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said Trump is “the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life.”

And last Thursday, while asking Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about an unanswered letter during a House Financial Services Committee hearing, she did away with pleasantries. When Mnuchin attempted to waste her allotted time by complimenting her excessively, Waters interrupted him by saying “reclaiming my time” repeatedly.