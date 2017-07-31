Maxine Waters' 'Reclaiming My Time' Moment Inspires A Gospel Song

Maxine Waters is all kinds of inspiring, and a recent showdown between the congresswoman and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has some people singing.

Waters was asking the secretary Thursday about an unanswered letter from May 23 during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. And Waters was having none of it when Mnuchin was trying to waste her allotted questioning time.

Apparently, Mnuchin didn’t know the rules allowed Waters to interrupt him and put him on track.

“Reclaiming my time,” Waters said over and over again when Mnuchin did not directly answer her question.

People all over social media were praising Waters for taking control of the situation to get her answers. YouTube user Mykal Kilgore even made a gospel song out of the entire ordeal and posted it online Sunday.

Kilgore’s lyrics played off of the fact that Mnuchin tried to delay time by praising Waters and questioning the rules after Waters interrupted him. Host Sunny Hostin even played the mix on “The View” during the hot topics segment Monday.

“Our beloved ‘Auntie’ Maxine Waters laid this sermon down so good that I had to sing about it!” Kilgore wrote in the video description. “Whenever anybody tries to distract me or block me (even with praise or platitudes) I’m gonna have to let them know that I’m #ReclaimingMyTime!”