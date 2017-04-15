Maxine Waters: Tension In Syria 'Phony,' A Ruse To Lift Oil Sanctions On Russia

Earning the moniker “Auntie Maxine” from adoring progressives, Congresswoman Maxine Waters has become a hero to the left for her unflinching and unrelenting criticism of Donald Trump and his allies. She did not disappoint them at Saturday’s Tax March in Washington, D.C.

At the rally before the march, Waters vowed to fight every day until Trump is impeached and questioned the motives behind the U.S. attack on Syria. She believes Syria to be “phony tension between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, all being hyped up by the White House, still trying to distract us.”

After her speech, I asked the congresswoman whether she believes Putin and Assad were colluding to help take the heat off of Trump from the investigations into his ties with Russia. She believes that Putin and Trump are “tied at the hip,” the tension is a charade, and that the end-game is getting the oil sanctions lifted for drilling in the Arctic.