Mayhem, Mass Murder, and The Value Of 'Why?'

We are a people who need to know “why.”

We need to understand why human beings commit senseless acts of violence either against themselves, or others. Unfortunately, our need for “why” often results in unreasonable scapegoating of someone or something, because blame must be ascribed to make sense of horrors to which we are exposed by round the clock news.

Our thirst for “why” has resulted in video games bearing blame for violence among children. It has led to heavy metal music being prosecuted for incorporating subliminal messages to provoke suicide; and it leads to families pointing fingers at one low functioning member deemed responsible for systematic dysfunction. The aforementioned are reasons why it is not surprising to have read Valium has been cited as a possible cause for the recent mass murder committed by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas.

Although scapegoating any one variable as a cause for violence is short-sighted and irresponsible, it makes sense only when we contemplate the value of “why.” Having a target for blame eases our anxiety, and offers us comfort. We are soothed by assurance violence is not random, and that it can be explained with simplicity. Knowing “why” restores order, even if such order is rooted in falsehood.

We cope in whatever way we can.

Furthermore, we are willing to indict one culprit in order to achieve such comfort, even at the exclusion of other variables which might help us discover true cause, assuming one even exists.

Without knowing “why,” we perceive chaos in which violence is arbitrary and unexplained. How many of us want to live in that world?

The flaw in the search for “why” is that within each possible answer lives inherent subjectivity. Unlike who, what, where, and when, all of which have answers rooted in fact, the answer to “why” is often a matter of opinion. Ask any one-hundred people why there is not yet a cure for Cancer, then stand back and count the conspiracies.

Far too often, the search for “why” excludes other variables. It simplifies causes of violence, and creates prey to be hunted by groups with lynch mob mentality. From the moment Valium was linked to mass murder, visions of Tom Cruise’s Scientology based condemnation of psychiatry stormed back. It took only the mere mention that this certain benzodiazepine has been linked to increased aggression to create a backlash, and raise questions about the use of medication to treat mental illness.

On the contrary, another group believes stricter gun laws would have prevented mass murder in Las Vegas.

And so on, and so on, and so on...

Granted, while it is possible acutely violent acts could stem from use of psychotropics, the premeditation suggested by Paddock’s stockpiling of at least 16 weapons could no more be blamed on a pill than could ozone layer deterioration be blamed on the irresponsible disposal of one Styrofoam cup.

It is more reasonable, if not responsible to assume a combination of acute and chronic stressors is to blame for suicide, homicide, or mass murder. What that means is we should at least consider biology, childhood trauma, and acute life stress, among countless other variables in our search for “why.” However, when we do that, we shift blame toward people and systems uncomfortable with responsibility.

When Judas Priest took the stand in 1990 in a civil suit that alleged their music caused Raymond Belknap and James Vance to attempt suicide, it was assumed both overt and subliminal lyrics caused suicidal gestures. A widened perspective might bring into the frame family function, school responsibility, or chronic, untreated mental illness. I can’t think of a person who would want to look into the eyes of a family and ask:

“Did you really know your child”?

Recently, I was asked by a client, “Why did my father have to die.” It’s a question I have been asked before, and I will no doubt one day ask. My answer was simple:

“What is the answer that would satisfy you and bring you the most comfort”?

My client gave me a puzzled look, and could not come up with a satisfactory answer.

The reason is because there is no answer that will help us feel better about death, suicide, or mass murder. We do what we can to prevent violence before it happens, then do our best to cope when it does. In between, we are better served taking into account all possible variables

In the meantime, pointing fingers at any one cause to answer “why” serves only to facilitate agendas, fuel erroneous speculation, and widen cracks through which someone will fall, then rise again to make news, and beg questions.