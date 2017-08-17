Twitter Roasts Man Who Confessed To Adding Mayo To His Coffee

If you thought adding butter to coffee was bad, just wait until you hear what Jim Salisbury, a Philadelphia sportswriter, added to his morning cup.

I once used mayo in coffee when out of half and half. not half bad — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyCSN) August 16, 2017

That information is hard to swallow, we know.

Here’s what sparked the confession: A Twitter user who was making mac and cheese ran out of milk, and asked if cottage cheese was a suitable replacement. (No, it is not.) Salisbury chimed in to share his tale, but the world wasn’t ready for this crime against coffee.

Jim, I LIKE mayo and that's completely offensive — Jaromir Lager (@JonCheddar) August 16, 2017

Man up and drink it black — eagles3005 (@eagles3005) August 17, 2017

That's the most diabolical thing I've ever heard of — Joe FitzGerald (@joefitz_) August 16, 2017

So not the same thing Jim — Ryan Pertuit (@ryan_pertuit) August 16, 2017

doing it is bad, telling someone is so much worse — Shane McNichol (@OnTheShaneTrain) August 16, 2017

I hope you get the help you need. — Tom Slick (@tomslick17) August 16, 2017

I'm reporting you for this tweet — Guy Freire (@gewqk) August 17, 2017

I'd rather slide down a razor blade into a pool of alcohol! — Linda (@Linda052659) August 17, 2017

The worst part is, mayonnaise is not even a dairy product. It’s made with eggs and oil, so it can never take the place of half and half ― the eggs will likely curdle in hot liquid, and the oil will just separate in it.