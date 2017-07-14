Mayweather Booed, UFC champ McGregor Praised at Toronto Press Conference

“Pay your taxes! Pay your taxes!" chanted 20,000 people at the Budweiser stage at Toronto’s press conference for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s billion dollar fight.

July 12th, 2017 the #MayMacWorldTour made a stop in Toronto to hype their August 26th fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Draped head to toe in a custom-tailored, vibrant-blue-exquisite-three-piece suit McGregor made his way through the crowd to a roaring Ole' Ole' Ole' chant. Taking center stage , this UFC champion fighter radiated confidence and charisma.

"I'm a 800 million dollar fighter, you are a 3 million dollar fighter!" ~ Floyd Mayweather

To his opposite, stood the highest paid athlete in sports history- 49-0, undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. With three diamond chains, a Canadian flag, TMT shirt Mayweather strut his stuff greeted by an eruption of boos from the Toronto crowd.

Bradie Whetham

The two legends of combat sports met face to face in the middle of the Budweiser stage with what could only be described as an adrenaline-fueled stare down. The two met with laughter- which quickly turned to trash talk within seconds.

"Why do you have a school bag, you can't even read!" and "His head is too small!" are only two of the many memorable quotes from Mcgregor.

With McGregor's eyes popping out of his skull and Mayweather's shoulders bowed up, the Toronto crowd was about to experience the ultimate trash talking event in history. After the dust settled, and Showtime Sports made its introductions, UFC President Dana White officially introduced Conor to the fans in Canada.

"What The F*** are you gunna do about it? F***ing nothing!" Conor McGregor

After six minutes of verbal bashing, Conor made his presence known not only on this press tour, but to the combat sport fans around the world.

It was Mayweather’s turn; "The fans can't fight for you!" is how it he started.

‘Money’ was more aggressive in his delivery but kept his composure at all time. "I'm a 800 million dollar fighter, you are a 3 million dollar fighter!" shouted Mayweather with a grin on his face. One would think the pressure and negativity of the crowd would have thrown Floyd off his game, but it didn’t phase him one bit.

At one point the CEO of Mayweather Promotions whispered to Conor and Dana, "You have an army up here!" The Toronto fans were 90% with "The Notorious One" and didn't want anything to do with Floyd or his posse.

After Floyd draped himself in an Irish flag he received from a front row fan, the two once again met for a final stare down. Floyd confident, his eyes locked onto Mcgregor with a look of disbelief. Disbelief in Conor's boxing skills and his charismatic fan loyalty.

After the presser, the media dispersed for interviews and a sense of excitement filled the stage. The entire conference may have been entertaining, but August 26th is just around the corner, so will you be watching with the rest of the world and contribute to Floyd’s taxes payoff?