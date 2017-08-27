The Most Brutal Photos From The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather gave UFC champion Conor McGregor a lesson in the ring on Saturday during the most hyped boxing match of the year.

The Michigan native defeated McGregor in the 10th round with a technical knockout, keeping Mayweather’s perfect record in mint condition. Though there was intense exchanges of insults between McGregor and Mayweather in the weeks before the match, the two fighters hugged it out after Mayweather secured his win.

See the most brutal moments from the Mayweather-McGregor fight in the photos below.