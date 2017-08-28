Mayweather or Trump? How the media is covering politics like a boxing match.

(The Knife Media) Last week, when Trump criticized Mitch McConnelland Paul Ryan on Twitter, the media covered the remarks with language that could be used to describe a violent fight. So, we became curious: how would this compare to coverage of an actual boxing match?

To begin, take the multiple choice quiz below. The sentences are taken from recent Fox News articles. Can you guess the subject matter of each (Answers are at the bottom of the section)?

We analyzed the coverage of Saturday’s Mayweather-McGregor fight, compared it to the coverage of the Trump-McConnell tweets, and found that the Trump coverage was more distorted. One outlet’s rating for its Trump coverage was around one-third of its score for its fight coverage. Take a look:

In both stories, the outlets used spin words that evoked violence, aggression or fighting. Next, we wondered: did they use more of these words when covering Trump or the boxing match? Here’s what we found:

Note: we didn’t count the words “fight,” “combat” and “opponent” as spin for the Mayweather vs. McGregor coverage because in the context of boxing, they’re data-based words. They are spin in the context of politics, however.

What’s the problem with all of this? Not only is the media portraying politics as a fight, in this case political coverage is actually more spun and has more violent language than the coverage of a boxing match. This is one case study and not necessarily representative of a general trend. Still, this may teach us that our leaders are trying to take each other down rather than working together to build a better country. In some cases, this may be their intent, as we wrote about last week. But when media outlets dramatize and sensationalize their interactions in this way, they condone it and encourage it.

Answers to quiz: 1. b, 2. b, 3. b

Written by Shane Mottishaw

