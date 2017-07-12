Mayweather vs. McGregor's 'Billion Dollar Fight' Press Conference Arrives in Toronto

Today’s one for the history books! In a matter of hours undisputed Featherweight UFC Champion Conor McGregor and undefeated-retired boxing champ Floyd Mayweather are set to greet fans and answer media questions. The press conference will occur on the biggest cross-mixed fight in history at the Budweiser stage in the heart of Toronto.

Destiny World Wrestling fight announcer and Unlikely Media reporter Bradie Whetham will get a chance to interview both superstars and get a glimpse into the minds of both super fighters. Yours truly (Marcin Migdal) will join Bradie at the conference.

The first billion dollar fight in history of Combat Sports is set to take place August 26th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Toronto is the second of the four stops on the lightning four city press tour to promote the fight coming in 44 days time. Other cities on tour to grace the fighters are Los Angeles, Toronto, Brooklyn, and London and if If yesterday’s presser dictates anything, the next three should be tremendous.

‘The Notorious’ Connor McGregor, 28, is 21-3 in UFC fights, has been given little to no chance against the 49 - 0 undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather when they face each other in the boxing ring. Mayweather, the pound-for-pound best fighter in pugilistic history will be putting his undefeated streak on the line against the notorious one.

Skeptics and critics have all given McGregor 0% chance of winning, but UFC fans disagree and as such the private betting on this fight will be the biggest in history.

Perhaps the same skeptics haven’t seen McGregor fight and they should take in a few highlights of his knockouts.

In this day and age among combat sports aficionados all believe Mayweather is unbeatable. It would be a shame if he came out of retirement to lose. Will Conor have a chance of winning in his professional boxing debut? Time will tell.

Stay tuned for more news after today’s press conference and tune in on Aug.26 2017 for the fight of the century.