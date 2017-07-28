McCain Defeats TrumpCare (Amidst Other Things, Good and Not)

Oh, ye of little faith.

In retrospect, Senator John McCain, trashed by many for casting the deciding vote to open Senate debate on Donald Trump's cynical bid to repeal and replace ObamaCare, played his dramatic return from the beginnings of treatment for aggressive brain cancer as perfectly as can be imagined. His vote allowed debate to begin on a health care bill, once Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie. And that turned out to be a very bad thing for Trumpists.

From there, Trump's version of ObamaCare repeal and replace, which McCain vociferously denounced in a memorable floor speech decrying the lack of any bipartisanship and too much attention being paid to reflexively destructive media voices before casting a deceptive courtesy vote in favor, went down in flames on a 57 to 43 vote. Thus making it impossible for Trump to claim it had ever been close to winning, as he certainly would have.

Then the straight repeal of ObamaCare, which Republicans passed when they knew Barack Obama would veto it, went down big on a 55 to 45 vote, with McCain now voting no with the majority.

Then the "skinny repeal," which would preserve Medicaid expansion for lower-income and poor Americans but get rid of relatively unpopular mandates (no solution at all, but a springboard for more dithering and destabilization), seemed on the verge of passing. Only for McCain, turning down direct entreaties from Trump on the phone and Pence in person, to join moderate Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, giving a dramatic thumbs down gesture as he voted no in dealing a 51 to 49 defeat to Trump's last gasp in the Senate.

It's almost as if the veteran McCain knew how to count votes in the U.S. Senate. Imagine that.

A few hours earlier, McCain and Senators Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson had said they couldn't vote for the "skinny repeal" without ironclad assurances that the House would not pass the bill as is but instead work with the Senate toward a broader solution. House Speaker Paul Ryan responded with an aluminum-clad assurance. McCain was the only "no" vote of the three, but I strongly suspect that, in his absence, his old compadre Lindsey Graham at least would have noted no.

It was Trump's notorious dissing of McCain's heroic Vietnam War record two years ago which made me realize that the billionaire bully boy was likely the coming thing in devolutionary American politics. I confidently predicted at the time that Trump had ruined himself. Only to quickly realize, to my horror, that I was dead wrong. That in fact the chicken hawk Vietnam War draft dodger had not hurt himself at all in a party which supposedly reveres military service.

The essential BBC World Service had a great line this morning: "The arc of history is long, but it bends toward revenge." Or, as the Klingons might say, revenge is a dish best served cold.

But, kidding aside, McCain is a patriot for whom any thoughts of revenge are certainly accompanied, indeed overshadowed by a non-ironic rendition of of Martin Luther King's deathless quote.

If the arc of history is to bend toward justice, as I'm sure McCain — no matter how some of us, even some of us who proudly backed him in his 2000 presidential campaign, may sometimes disagree with his specific prescriptions — does believe, it would have been irresponsible to replace a problematic yet valuable ObamaCare with the whirlwind.

For it is Trump, he of blathering whirlwinds issued seemingly on a whim, who is the agent of chaos. Which is a very different thing from being an agent of change.

McCain's defeat of the fraudulent TrumpCare in all its iterations has capped off a notably bad week for Trump, one in which his agent of chaos reality has loomed ever larger. Yet he remains in the White House.

In addition to the health care debacle, we've had ludicrously vicious Trump administration in-fighting, egged on by Trump himself; a tax reform "plan" written on the intellectual equivalent of toilet paper; a new Russia sanctions bill passed overwhelmingly; and a ban on transgender individuals in the military, blocked for now by the generals Trump claimed he had consulted, sent out by a hanging tweet that led Pentagon watch officers to wonder for nine anxious minutes if Trump was about to order a military strike somewhere.

The last, of course, was a vicious distraction, typically picking on a tiny minority of Americans who seek to serve their country, from Trump's Russia woes.

And this is where we really do need McCain, as I've noted a number of times, but can't have him due to his medical condition.

For the heralded testimony of top Trumpists who met with a Russian government representative to gain anti-Clinton intel, which quite evidently rattled Trump badly over the weekend, really did not come off this week amidst the weakness and disarray of the supposedly investigating Congressional committees.

More about that, and about fresh moves by Jerry Brown, McCain friend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Gore, and Michael Bloomberg to keep the American end up on climate change, in the coming week.

But for now, let's appreciate what we just got.