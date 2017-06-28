9 Times International McDonald's Schooled Us With Their Superior Menu Items

We here at HuffPost aren’t generally big fast food consumers. We’re advocates for homemade food (when possible) made with fresh ingredients that we’ll actually feel good about eating.

But sometimes a new fast food menu item pops up and ― well, it beckons us. Usually those menu offerings happen overseas, and they’re often made by ― gasp ― McDonald’s.

In case you haven’t noticed, McDonald’s around the globe creates some very interesting menu items. Asia seems to get the best of those creative items, with Japan leading the way, but we’d take a trip to Canada for a late-night McDonald’s poutine any night.