McDonald’s to Phase Out Chicken Meat Containing Human Antibiotics

Zhang Xia

(Yicai Global) Aug. 25 -- McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] will stop using chicken containing high value human antibiotics in the global market starting from next year, but China is not in its first and second batch list of countries to phase out the use of antibiotics defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “highest priority critically important antimicrobials” (HPCIA).

McDonald’s, the biggest fast food chain in the world, will stop using chicken containing HPCIA in its global supply chain, the company said in a policy update on Aug. 23.

McDonald’s will first stop using such antibiotics in chicken in Brazil, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the US and Europe starting from January 2018. The timetable announced by the company shows that by the end of 2019, the use of HPCIA in Australian and Russian chicken supply markets will also be phased out, but the other markets, including China, will have to wait until January 2027.

Antibiotics fuels the fast growth of livestock, but may cause side effects in people who eat these animals as it results in drug resistance and other associated problems, or leads some medicine to work less effectively or even with no effect. The US chicken suppliers of McDonald’s have already stopped using human antibiotics in their products for a year.