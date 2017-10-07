McDonald's Is Testing Out A Vegan Burger

When you think of vegetarian or vegan dining, probably the burger-and-McNugget-heavy McDonald’s is hardly the first place to come to mind.
But that may be about to change — at least for people in Finland.
The fast-food chain is testing out a vegan burger — the “McVegan” — at one of its locations in Tampere, Finland. The burger, which includes a soy-based patty, will be available at the location from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21, according to Business Insider.
Several vegan burger enthusiasts have already posted photos of the sandwich on social media.
McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, a representative told Today that the company does not have any plans to sell the McVegan outside of Finland.
