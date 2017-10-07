TASTE
10/07/2017 03:55 pm ET

McDonald's Is Testing Out A Vegan Burger

Sadly for U.S. veg-heads, it's currently only in Finland.

By Hilary Hanson

When you think of vegetarian or vegan dining, probably the burger-and-McNugget-heavy McDonald’s is hardly the first place to come to mind.

But that may be about to change — at least for people in Finland.

The fast-food chain is testing out a vegan burger — the “McVegan” — at one of its locations in Tampere, Finland. The burger, which includes a soy-based patty, will be available at the location from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21, according to Business Insider.

McDonalds Finland
The McVegan in a promotional image from the McDonald's Finland website.

Several vegan burger enthusiasts have already posted photos of the sandwich on social media.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, a representative told Today that the company does not have any plans to sell the McVegan outside of Finland.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Vegan Fall Desserts
PHOTO GALLERY
Vegan Fall Desserts
Hilary Hanson
Senior trends editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nutrition Mcdonalds Finland Mc Donald's Corporation Tampere
McDonald's Is Testing Out A Vegan Burger

CONVERSATIONS