McDonald's Is Testing Out A Vegan Burger

When you think of vegetarian or vegan dining, probably the burger-and-McNugget-heavy McDonald’s is hardly the first place to come to mind.

But that may be about to change — at least for people in Finland.

The fast-food chain is testing out a vegan burger — the “McVegan” — at one of its locations in Tampere, Finland. The burger, which includes a soy-based patty, will be available at the location from Oct. 4 through Nov. 21, according to Business Insider.

McDonalds Finland The McVegan in a promotional image from the McDonald's Finland website.

Several vegan burger enthusiasts have already posted photos of the sandwich on social media.

