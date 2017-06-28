McEnroe May Have Ruffled Some Feathers, But He Was Right

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

John McEnroe, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, stirred up a hornets’ nest recently while promoting his new book “But Seriously.”

McEnroe was on NPR over the weekend when he was asked about female tennis star Serena Williams, whom he called the “best female player ever – no question.” When the host pressed him as to whether or not Williams could be considered the best tennis player in the world, McEnrore remarked that as great as she is, competing on the men’s circuit is completely different and if Williams were playing on the men’s tour, she’d rank around 700 in the world.

This set off a firestorm with many accusing McEnroe of being a sexist for suggesting that Williams would do so poorly against the world’s best men.

McEnroe later appeared on CBS’s morning show and the “Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, and while he said he had never intended for Serena – who tweeted about McEnroe’s comments disapprovingly – to be upset by what he said – especially since she’s pregnant at the moment – he refused to back down from his comments or apologize.

As a father of three beautiful, talented, and accomplished women, I have only one thing to say to John McEnroe:

In a world where everybody usually ends up slinking away into the corner and apologizing anytime they say something the least bit controversial, good for you for standing your ground, because you are right.

Admittedly, while I know tennis to an extent, I’m not knowledgeable enough to know if McEnroe’s 700 projection is accurate. It is possible he was exaggerating a little bit to make a point.

But his general point stands.

The fact is, McEnroe wasn’t being sexist, he was telling the truth, and his only sin seems to be saying it out loud.

It isn’t the first time he’s said it, either. Two years ago he remarked that at age 56 he still believed he could beat Williams, and added that she MIGHT be able to beat a man ranked around 500.

Is his opinion crazy? Well, not according to a wide array of Tennis experts who were polled a few years ago when there was talk of Williams playing top male player Andy Murray, whom Williams herself told David Letterman would destroy her in a manner that would be embarrassing for her.

According to USA Today’s Chris Chase, who polled the experts, “Everyone agreed that Serena wouldn’t get a game off Murray and a few agreed that she wouldn’t win a point. No one believed she’d come close to beating a man in the top 100. When asked where in the men’s rankings Serena would be able to get a W, the answers ranged from “between 200 and 300” and “no one in the top 1,500.” (And let me add that the respondents were not people prone to hyperbole or sexism.)”

There are physical differences between men and women that make them different, which is the entire reason for tours and leagues separated by gender.

This doesn’t mean Serena Williams isn’t an incredible tennis player, because she is. She’s a phenomenal athlete and the best of all-time at what she does, as McEnroe himself said.

But she couldn’t beat top level professional men. I don’t see why saying that out loud is even considered controversial, because it shouldn’t be.

Lying about this to spare feelings or avoid being called sexist is silly and it does women no favors to be lied to just because some people feel the urge to be politically correct.