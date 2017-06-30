Me and Mr. Jones

My new Nation column is called “Alex Jones Is a Practiced Swindler—Just Like His Biggest Fan.” The subhead reads: “Jones felt burned by his treatment on Megyn Kelly's show, but the Infowars"performance artist" should have known their interview had nothing to do with journalism.” You can read it here: https://www.thenation.com/article/alex-jones-is-a-practiced-swindler-just-like-his-biggest-fan/

Alter-reviews:

Sophie B. Hawkins at the Café Carlyle:

I got the chance to see a new show at the Carlyle this week featuring Sophie B. Hawkins. I had not caught up with her since the 1993 Bobfest at the Garden and I guess she’s grown up. She is clearly someone who the Carlyle wants to develop for the future and she was both nervous and thrilled at the opportunity. The room was filled with her fans who appreciated the focus on her original material. Some people even tried to get up and dance. (You don’t do that there.) For the uninitiated like, admittedly, yours truly, the highlight of the show was her incredible possession by the ghost of Janis Joplin, whom she played off Broadway. That was scary great. Hawkins has just the right amount of scratch in her voice and passion in her performance to demand that you just come on and take a little piece of her heart. I think the show could do with a few more standards. Tuesday night we got “Someone to Watch Over me,” and then “I Want You” as the encore. Read all about the place here https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york/dining/cafe-carlyle

U2 at Metlife Stadium:

Thursday night I was one of the happy masses at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford to see my old friends from U2 perform “The Joshua Tree” among other things. Well, we are not really friends, but we could have been. They were our house band during the semester I went to the London School of Economics in 1980 and used to play in the gym every few weeks. They’re a lot better now and certainly a lot fancier. And what an argument for getting old! At Metlife they had the biggest video screen I’ve ever seen and possibly anyone has ever seen. And the music filled the place like no one except the mighty E Street Band last summer.

While the show was devoted to Joshua Tree—a tour I somehow missed in my concert-going prime--the show started off as if with encores, another Bruce move, played from a small stage in the middle of the field surrounded by people on each side: “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year’s Day,” “Bad” and the always magisterial “Pride (In the Name of Love.” And that was just for starters. Don’t get me wrong. Joshua Tree has its moments, especially “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With or Without You” and “In God’s Country”. And hey, the encores, closing with “One.” More moments of near-transcendence than I can count. All I can say is if you’re seeing these boys down the road, don’t plan on leaving early. There’s been no better band since the Beatles who of course were not a live band at all. Ok the Stones, But that’s it. And these guys know it. And you’ll know it too, if you’re lucky enough to see them live before you you die.

Jethro Tull: Songs from the Wood