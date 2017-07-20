Me in a Bikini? But I'm fifty!

As the mountains are to skiers, the beach is to me: my sanctuary, my bliss, my charmer, and my first love. Perhaps because I grew up in a Southern California, I have always gravitated to the seaside. Whether happy or when I need to retreat, the clarion call of the ocean has seen me through the majority of the biggest phases of my life. But it wasn’t until my family and I moved halfway around the world that I realized my relationship with the seaside needed an attitude adjustment, and it all started when I was getting ready to achieve a dream I’ve held for decades: diving into the deep blue Mediterranean on a hot summer day.

Shortly after my family and I moved to Germany, we headed to Greece. Specifically, the tiny island of Kos. On this small, ancient paradisiacal island, the sea is a calm pool of turquoise; the air is warm, pleasant, and always whispering; and the women there? All wearing bikinis. Except for me.

Along Kos’ gorgeous shoreline, peppered everywhere with families, children and couples from all over Europe, I was my own traveling pants club; I was Julia Roberts, slurping pasta during her ‘Eat’ phase; I was Meryl Streep breathing in breathtaking views in Out of Africa…but more than all of these, I was a 50 year old mother and wife, a three time veteran of the delivery room, 30 pounds overweight and out of shape, exalting in one of the most primal beach experiences that I’d managed to avoid for…oh decades in spite of my love of the sea: the wearing of the bikini.

Does anything say beach more than a bikini? Whether its itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny, or yellow polka-dotted or fringed, tanked, smocked or shirred, to wear a bikini is to be instantly transported to the shore. But if you are like me, like most American women I suspect, wearing a bikini has become something else altogether. Wearing a bikini has become more of a source of stress and worry than carefree and pure delight. Most women my age (that I know, at any rate), and quite a few significantly younger have given up on our bikini wearing potential.

Yet as I looked around this Greek idyll, I saw women old, young; smooth, wrinkled; cellulite-dimpled or super-model toned all wearing this iconic swimsuit. It was such a stark contrast to the beaches of America where many women hide their bodies away, and it made me think. These European women seemed to have a total lack of self-consciousness or anxiety about their appearance sans clothing. Despite age or in many cases, the ‘state ‘of their bodies, every woman was wearing bikini that day, and to me, it seemed that to ‘think’ European, I needed to let go of my anxiety, and start ‘thinking’ bikini.

Now, a bikini is a tough piece of clothing, I’ll admit. All at once it transfixes us with the promise of celebrating our best assets - curvy backsides, dazzling cleavage – while also exposing, sometimes cruelly, what we perceive as our worst flaws: stretch marks, fat rolls, untanned skin, scars. And then there is always the massive burden of balancing what we actually look like vs. what the models in advertisements look like (thanks Photoshop) and the whole experience of wearing a bikini morphs into one giant cluster that most sane women avoid at all costs. And so, it took me a few days, and some prodding by my family, to get on board the bikini train.

The first day we were at the resort, I resolutely stuck to my one piece, and tried to avoid the whole bikini conversation altogether. But then life intruded…as it does. On our second day in Kos, my daughter asked, “Mom, all the women here are in bikinis; why aren’t you wearing a bikini?”

Because: “It’s not polite to drink Sauvignon Blanc for breakfast,” was my first thought, and: “I’m too fat,” my second. But as I looked around at the radically different body types sporting bikinis, and saw a confidence, celebration, and dare I even say a passion, I had to ask myself, “Why are these women on this glorious Greek beach different?” At that moment, I also had to admit that I really did want to check-off my dream of swimming out into the sea, climbing on that rock and diving into the magnificent ocean….in a bikini. So just like that, with one quick swipe of my AMEX, I was heading towards my hotel room from the resort gift shop, beautiful white bikini (egads, white!) in hand.

As much as I’d like to tell you I eagerly slipped into that new suit and emerged back on the beach, a bikini goddess strutting her stuff down to the sea, the truth is, I put it on in the room, panicked; put my one-piece back on, and then headed to the beach bar for a large, cold class of bubbly to help assuage my nerves. The next day, as my husband and I were getting ready to meet the kids out on the beach, he held up delicate white fabric of the bikini top for a moment before giving a low whistle, “Nice,” he said, “Babe, you should wear it.” After 20 years of marriage, that man can read me like a book. Darn it.

So I put on the bikini, all the while telling myself that while I was agreeing to wear the bikini, I’d walk everywhere around the resort with a cover-up over the bikini, and only actually show the bikini while lounging strategically on my beach towel.

But a funny thing happened on the way. Not only did I again see women everywhere, as I had the day before, wearing bikinis, for the first time I saw that these women were not so very different from myself. Just outside of my room, three women who had to be in their mid-sixties strode by me in the hallway, their soft, round stomachs protruding gently as they laughed. As I passed the check-in desk, I saw a group of young women waiting for assistance. All around my age or slightly younger, and all a variety of shapes and sizes, were wearing matching bright, colorful bikinis and see-through sarongs. Not one woman seemed uncomfortable or worse, ashamed of her body. European women, it seemed, embraced what I had for so long ignored: that our bodies are our vessels and they deserve to be loved and celebrated—not hidden away under a Miraclesuit.

In that exact moment I decide to love my body; period. I would no longer care what others thought or how they judged, and I have to admit, it felt remarkably free and dare I say it? I actually felt a bit European.

For me, one of the most beautiful parts of going to the beach is to be connected to each part of the experience. To let your spirit and your soul renew themselves in the salt and the sea air and the sand, and to trust that nirvana, if it exists, can’t be far away from the sea. Women should not deny any part of that experience with fear or worse, with worry.

That day, I began to see wearing a bikini – and myself – with new eyes. Because I consider myself a coastal girl, I had always thought I was embracing myself at the beach, letting go and being true to all the women inside of me: wife, mother, daughter, sister, entrepreneur, boss, friend… but that couldn’t have been farther from the truth. My one place, my solace and my haven – the ocean – instead got the edited version of Alisa who felt badly about herself, and who hid herself away behind layers of clothing that denied who she is.

So that day, I swam out to the big rock with my three children and my husband in my white bikini. I stood on top, took a deep breath and dove into the crystal blue ocean, and I will never forget that moment or the feeling of the water caressing my skin. And as the beautiful sea water changed from turquoise to deep dark blue, and the gentle waves gently lapped around, me, I closed my eyes, floated on my back, and soaked up each delicious moment.