Meal Vibe

The forgotten part of healthy eating.

It wasn’t until I started leaving the country and visiting abroad that I realized people elsewhere have a different VIBE when eating…They eat with enjoyment, lightness, and peace.

We eat with shame. We eat with judgement. We eat with distraction. We deprive then binge. We zone out and mindlessly inhale our food.

What is Meal Vibe?

Meal Vibe: EMOTIONAL ATMOSPHERE while eating.

Why should you care about Meal Vibe?

The emotional energy you bring to a meal affects what you eat, how much you eat, and how satisfied you are with your meal. Basically Meal Vibe is everything.

>>Good Meal Vibes Only<<

Try these 3 things….

1. Single Task.

To be fully satisfied, you need to be fully engaged. If you multi-task or eat on the run…you’ll feel as if you didn’t get enough and find yourself wanting more. Read my #1 mindful eating tip HERE. PS: Single tasking increases focus & joy and decreases chaos & overwhelm in all areas of life.

2. Kill the Judge.

Even when a food choice isn’t particularly “healthy,” feeling guilty and judgmental about that choice is detrimental to wellbeing. If you want to eat cake, eat cake. Mindfully make the decision and ENJOY every bite. Read more about a peaceful eating mindset HERE.

3. Practice Gratitude.

Really look at your food and give a quick thanks to mother nature, the farmer, the grocery store employees, etc. Gratitude changes everything. One study suggests you’ll be happier, more positive & even sleep better.

BONUS: I love BRAZIL’s food guide. Especially #5 and #8 about meal vibe.