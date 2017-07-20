Even The Plastics Approve Of These New 'Mean Girls' Makeup Brushes

A “Mean Girls” makeup brush set is coming, and we’re as excited as Cady Heron getting math help from Aaron Samuels.

U.K.-based Spectrum Cosmetics revealed a look at the new brush set on Instagram Wednesday alongside a perfectly plastic video. The 10-piece set comes in a ― wait for it ― “burn book” bag that looks just like the book Regina George used to ruin Cady’s (and Coach Carr’s, and Miss Norbury’s, and everyone else’s) reputations.

Oh, and did we mention they’re, like, really pretty? Because you’ll agree, they’re really pretty. They’re purple and pink and they all have quotes from the movie written on them.

So. Fetch.

A set of 10 brushes comes with a mini pink burn book case and retails for around $100, and the case can be used as a mini purse (on Wednesdays only, natch). A larger version of the book alone costs around $65, and can hold up to 40 brushes (and, of course, all your deepest, darkest secrets).

