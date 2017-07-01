Meaning in Life, in 3 Minutes

For over 30 years, I have been reading and thinking about meaning in life.
To me, finding meaning in life is a different question than whether your life is significant, or has value. I am also committed to a naturalistic approach, based on our extraordinary human capacity for conscious awareness, love, transformation, and knowledge.
So now, I’ve put my thoughts together, and created an inspiring, powerful, Saganesque video, exploring and celebrating the role of meaning in human life. Enjoy “Meaning of Life, in 3 Minutes.”
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS