Measure CEO Brandon Torres Declet on the Future of Drone Technology

Brandon Torres Declet, Co-Founder & CEO of Measure, a leading drone services company that provides turnkey drone flights to businesses across the nation, has been a pioneer in the industry for several years. Fresh off a background in law and homeland security, he grew the company from scratch alongside 32 Advisors Founder Robert Wolf. Measure has explored a variety of applications in construction management, public infrastructure, energy solutions, and precision agriculture, and has provided practical data to a variety of companies as part of their diverse array of solutions. I recently had the opportunity to chat with Mr. Declet and discuss Measure’s philosophy, its future plans, and the sweeping impact drones are having on our society.

1. What was your inspiration for co-founding Measure and entering the entrepreneurial sphere?

“One of my big mantras in life has always been to live one that is consequential. I really began my career in the national security, defense, and homeland security space and did some great work on behalf of the country. I found a time in my life when I wanted to do something on my own and be my own boss for a change. I had been working on unmanned systems and drone policy issues inside of government and outside of government, and I garnered a very good understanding of what the main issues were and what the technology was going to offer not just to the military but also to big commercial customers in the Fortune 500. So, really, it was about taking a risk on something that was a passion for me and something that I really wanted to do. Robert Wolf was key to that—he believed in my vision from the very beginning and said, ‘I want to invest in this, and I want you to run it and grow it.’ A combination of my own passion as well as Robert Wolf’s believing in me led to the founding of Measure.”

2. As I spent time in the New York and D.C. offices, I got the chance to see the scope of Measure’s diverse services. How do you see Measure maintaining its lead in such a new but competitive and lucrative market?

“I think two things are critically important to maintaining our lead: one is listening to our customers and making sure that we’re giving them what they want. That includes everything involved in providing a service, so making sure our pilots are the best in the business, making sure they’re trained better than anyone else out there, making sure we have the best equipment, and making sure we’re not only collecting good data but also producing data products and solutions that actually have a return on investment for our customers. In other words, if we can improve a process or save our customers’ money, there’s huge value in that. The second thing is teamwork. I don’t want to say second in that this is really second in importance, but it’s important to have a team that believes in the vision, that feels like we can take some risks, that doesn’t feel micromanaged, and that wants Measure to succeed. That’s the fabric of Measure.”

3. How has your background in Homeland Security, Congress, and legislation helped you manage the challenges of keeping Measure at the forefront of the drone services industry?

“What’s interesting is that when you work in defense and homeland security, you actually get a lot of experience being a leader, whether you’re analyzing a lot of information, making recommendations, or making difficult decisions. I think that experience has been critically important to bringing about Measure’s success. Being a risk-taker but also calculating risk is important—understanding how things can succeed or fail based on your position. This is as consequential whether you work for the Department of Defense or you’re managing 50 employees at Measure. It’s all about leadership, and it’s about setting a direction that you think is the right one.”

4. As a follow-up: Have you found your legal background useful in navigating the stringent drone regulations and restricted flying zones in the U.S.?

“Absolutely. Our industry is a regulated one. In other words, we can’t do anything without making sure that it’s legal from the FAA’s perspective. So, understanding those regulations needs quite a bit of experience. You can’t just read them and say, ‘Oh, I understand!’ They require a certain amount of analysis; they’re not written in plain English. That’s when having that legal background is incredibly helpful. I think that this will continue to be the case for the future because I don’t think these regulations are going away. They may become more clarified but are certainly not going anywhere.”

5. Have you run into issues with these laws in the past, or does there seem to be opportunity to amend these stipulations as drones increase in popularity?

“I think there’s a huge opportunity to amend these. When I went to the White House, I was trying to make it clear to the FAA that there needs to be more flexibility in the regulations, and I think that flexibility is forthcoming. The administration and the FAA are going to be working towards making it easier not for everyone but for companies like Measure to operate because we’re trying to do the right thing—training our pilots, making sure our equipment’s functioning properly, et cetera.”

6. Do you see your company manufacturing signature drones as you continue to expand?

“No, I don’t think so. I think there’s plenty of companies out there that are making high-quality equipment. I don’t foresee us manufacturing hardware, but I certainly see us customizing that hardware—for example, for specific drone applications that would require specialized features. We will create custom solutions like our toolkits do, such as the broadcast news and wireless toolkits we’re working on. These are packages made for existing hardware but put together in such a way that is unique to Measure.”

7. Where do you see drones making the biggest impact in 10 years?

“I think drones are going to make the biggest impact in the dirty, dull, and dangerous jobs. Drones are really good at infrastructural inspection, so if you want to inspect a cell tower, use a drone. If you want to inspect a power line or a wind turbine or a solar plant, use a drone. For me, it makes a ton of sense to use drones for these applications.”

8. What’s your view on the value of automating drones to replace (or at least expedite) primarily human-driven jobs?

“I really don’t view this as replacement but as enhancement. I view our ability to gather this type of data that a human could ultimately review and make a decision on as a supplement to what’s currently going on. I do not view it as a replacement for human beings.”

9. Given the extensive National Defense, U.S. Army, and Coast Guard background of some of Measure’s employees, do you think Measure would ever consider collaborating with the military? If so, in what capacity?

“I think that in the future we’re going to be doing a lot more government work. I think there’s huge opportunity in the public safety market, so police and fire departments are probably the first places we’ll start. We’ll also move into the more civilian industries within the government—places like the Department of the Interior are much easier for us than the Department of Defense, where they’re looking for much bigger aircraft.”

10. What guidance would you give to rising entrepreneurs who are passionate about drone technology?

“I think the first thing is to get your Part 107 certification. Getting educated on the regulatory aspects of operating drones and having that understanding is incredibly important. Get trained to be a pilot; do your research on the commercial aircraft that are most prevalent. Get smart on what applications are viable today, and begin to understand what the world of technology might look like in the future. We’re looking towards a more autonomous society and towards large aircraft that can fly remotely, so understanding how those technologies will work and knowing how they’ll function in the national airspace system is definitely a good place to start.”

11. Just for fun: Do you have a personal drone? If so, do you fly it recreationally?