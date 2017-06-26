Meatless Monday: A Cup Half Full -- Get the Half-Cup Habit

Is the cup half empty or half full? Depends on how you look at it. Half a cup of beans, though, is a case where half gives you a whole — a whole lot of wellness, flavor and sustainability — so get the American Pulse Association’s half-cup habit.

Photo credit: American Pulse Association

Just half a cup of beans three times a week day powers up your life and is so easy to integrate. Toss cannellini into your Monday night pasta, scatter salad with black beans, bring on the hummus. Pulses (dried beans) are versatile, affordable and a culinary wonder, offering you meaty but meatless satisfaction and loads of fiber and protein. As good as they are for you, they offer big benefits for the environment, too.

A new study in Climatic Change recommends swapping beans for beef as a way to significantly reduce greenhouse gases. Researchers include Gidon Eshel who contributed to Livestock's Long Shadow, the United Nations’ Farm and Agiculture Organization’s seminal work linking livestock production to climate change. Also on board is Joan Sabaté, a leader in the field of human, as opposed to global health. For a bean geek like me, this is very exciting news.

But wait, there’s more. Two new studies confirm the connection between pulses, with their low glycemic load, and reduced risk of two major killers, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. I can keep going on the power of pulses and so can Thrive Cuisine.

None of this would mean bupkis if pulses weren’t absolutely delectable.They can go uptown in a vegan cassoulet or downtown in a beanburger or comforting bowl of chili and everywhere in between. That’s why I call beans the little black dress of cuisine. Each has its own personality, from starchy, nutty large limas, a perfect substitute for mashed potatoes, to tiny, tender lentils with their mildly grassy taste. Big or small, they’re happy to take on the flavors of whatever seasonings they’re cooked with, from fiery chili to mild, savory herbs like thyme and dill. Beans are the ultimate win-win. Find out for yourself. Thrive’s yummy pulse recipes — including one of my favorites — show just how user-friendly they are. Pledge to get the half-cup habit. You get an e-book, a half-cup measure, weekly newsletters giving you the lowdown on legumes and more. Your half-cup will runneth over.

Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Lentils

Combining whole grain pasta and quick-cooking lentils, this pasta dish gets top marks for speed, flavor, power nutrient delivery and digestibility. It’s a yummy way to start your half cup habit.

8 ounces whole grain spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

pinch red pepper flakes

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup lentils, cooked (preferably beluga black lentils or French green lentils, which keep their shape after cooking)

1 handful basil leaves (about 1 cup), chopped

2 cups arugula leaves, coarsely chopped

sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil starts to shimmer, add the chopped onion, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, occasionally, for about 3 minutes, just until the onion starts to soften.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. When it reaches a rolling boil, add the whole grain spaghetti. Cook spaghetti according to package directions.

Add the halved grape tomatoes to the sauteed onions. Stir to coat the tomatoes in the oil and continue cooking, so tomatoes soften. This should take about 8 minutes, about the length of time it will take for the pasta to become al dente. Stir the lentils in with the tomatoes.

Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot. Add the tomatoes and lentils and pasta water. It has a beautiful starchiness, which, combined with the pasta, tomatoes and lentils, thickens into a spaghetti-hugging sauce. Stir well together.

Add the chopped basil and arugula by the handful, combining just until the greens wilt. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Enjoy at once.

Serves 4.