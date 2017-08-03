Media Made Personality: LaVar Ball

"The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about." Saying goes most times if you’re being talked about then you’re doing something right. Since the Ball Brothers have went viral with the fast paced, flashy and unique style of play at chino hills, LaVar Ball, their father, has emerged as once what was seen as a hysterical father with a lot to say. As of recently his name has been recently associated with adjectives such as misogynistic, malignancy and disrespectful by the media and other people who feel they need to comment on his actions. From what started as comedy has descended into concerning levels of sexism and misogyny, perhaps best displayed last week when he unleashed a “sexist” rant against a female AAU ref. The real question is: Is this the real LaVar Ball or is he doing this because he’s giving the media something they want?

As much as we want to describe LaVar Ball as a disease, the truth is he is more the symptom of a much larger, much more dangerous disease. We can only blame the media for the existence of LaVar Ball. The media is condoning everything he is saying by continuing to speak on his existence. Every once in a while, don't interview Ball. Don't invite him on your TV or radio show. Don't follow him around at basketball tournaments awaiting his next outburst, and see how he keeps doing what he is doing. From this you won’t have to comment on his wild antics or outburst, and you can take a step back and see his true colors. Media channels need to make money and bring their views up and LaVar Ball is a hot commodity. People love to hear and laugh or complain about what he has done recently, which leads people to tune into these channels.

The cycle of him being on these channels continues. He gets invited to the channel to talk about his sons, and he says something outrageous. TV hosts a whole segment around it, and they see how the views and viewer engagement increase which leads them to wanting more. Ball comes back to explain what he has previously said as well as add any more outrageous comments that will be trending on social networks. The more outrageous things he says the more people judge him, making him a media created personality because all he is doing is putting him, his boys and his brand in the conversation. LaVar isn’t the first outspoken parent of superstar athletes and he won’t be the last but he has got the most attention. The only difference between Ball and any other overbearing parent of an athlete is a megaphone. He has been mentioned with other outspoken parent like Serena and Venus Williams’s father. In the age of where everything is visual, LaVar took complete control. Every time Ball sees a media opportunity he takes the opportunity and runs with it. He's inspired to improvise a new one-man show with wild antics and outlandish statements sure to top his last performance.