Media, Migrants and Refugees Become the Story

There’s no end to the confluence of media, migrants and refugees, with journalists in for a long trek into what’s becoming an unsettling regular beat.

There’s no shortage of news about migrants and refugees, notably those making the perilous journey into Europe from various conflict or economically deprived zones, and into neighboring countries from war-torn Syria and Iraq, but, increasingly, more attention is being paid to how journalists cover them, and the impact it’s having on the media.

Screen shot of “Rescue or Report”

Rescue or report?

The ethical and editorial dilemmas of crisis journalism are in a recent publication on whether journalists can, or should, become part of the story they’re assigned to cover.

“Journalists usually try to be observers, but recently something has changed. We now increasingly see journalists living the story rather than just telling it,” said the Polis Journalism and Society report from the London School of Economics and Political Science. “Is this good or bad news?”

The case studies it lists are a must-read for all journalists, photojournalists, cameramen/women, editors, producers, publishers, and anyone who documents this humongous crisis.

A key issue the report raises is the collaboration between media and NGOs involved in humanitarian and rescue operations on the high seas and elsewhere, with embedded journalists acting as both reporters and saviors.

Boundaries between NGOs and journalists are becoming blurred as they increasingly collaborate. NGOs are becoming more professionalised while news media lacks resources.

Therein lies the problem.

Screen shot of “The Emotional Toll On Journalists Covering The Refugee Crisis”

Elsewhere, the International News Safety Institute (INSI) produced a substantive document published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism on the adverse effects of refugee coverage on journalists.

“The Emotional Toll On Journalists Covering The Refugee Crisis” is a useful resource exploring stress symptoms like “moral injury.”

Impact of media migration coverage

The report, penned by Andrew Feinstein, professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, and INSI director Hannah Strom, sheds light on journalists and news managers feeling guilt at not having done enough personally to help the refugees, and shame at the observed behavior of others.

“Emotions such as these were the unforeseen byproduct of journalists feeling compelled to step outside their traditional role as neutral observer, by helping refugees in ways that ranged from rescuing them from the water to giving them food, clothing, and money,” it said.

Media have been thrown into a situation where even seasoned journalists find themselves having to make split-second decisions that weren’t part of their job descriptions.

The results revealed that journalists reported few symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression and were not drinking to excess. However, many reported difficulties related to moral injury, defined as the injury done to a person’s conscience or moral compass by perpetrating, witnessing, or failing to prevent acts that transgress personal moral and ethical values or codes of conduct. While moral injury is not considered a mental illness, unlike PTSD and depression, it can be the source of considerable emotional upset.

The data also showed that moral injury was linked to working alone in the field, having no previous experience covering war, being a parent, and to significant guilt, which in turn was associated with providing direct assistance to refugees, an increased workload, and a perceived lack of support from the individual’s news organisation.

Will Vassilopoulos' presentation at a Beirut conference (Abu-Fadil)

This is particularly true for freelancers like Will Vassilopoulos of Agence France-Presse and Yannis Behrakis, a Reuters photographer for more than 30 years, with the crisis unfolding in their backyard in Greece.

Also featured is Patrick Kingsley, the Guardian’s first migration correspondent and Alice Petrén, migration correspondent for Swedish Radio.

During a cross-industry 2017 meeting mentioned in the report, news managers and journalists discussed ways in which organizations and individual journalists could work better from a mental health perspective starting with pre-deployment planning, and continuing into the news story and post-deployment period.

International organizations and government officials have also been paying attention.

Last month, the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), partnering with the European Union (EU), Euro Mediterranean Migration IV (EMM4) and the government of Malta, organized the “Director General Conference: Balancing the Narrative on Migration, The Role of Media and Policymakers” in Valetta.

Policymakers discuss media's migration coverage (Abu-Fadil)

It grouped policymakers, media and academics who discussed how media and different stakeholder groups, including policymakers, communicate on migration, how the media gather, use and convey migration-related data and information, and how this ultimately influences the narrative and public opinion on migration.

Topics included a panel on the role of the media and migration reporting in informing the public during which I presented a Lebanese social media case study of politics, sectarianism, xenophobia, hate speech, a counter-narrative, and, pushback from maligned parties.

I also spoke of the importance of promoting critical thinking, and of reinforcing awareness to combat online hate speech and fake news against migrants and refugees through media, information and news literacy.

Organizers, along with Open Media Hub hosted in Valetta the first Migration Media Award, an EU-funded journalism competition, for which I had the pleasure of serving as one of the judges.

Migration Media Award recipients and judges (courtesy ICMPD)

It recognized 35 journalists from 16 countries for their journalistic excellence in reporting on migration in the Euro-Mediterranean region.