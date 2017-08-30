Meditations In An Uncertain Climate: Drowning In Raindrops of Neglect

The soothing sounds of the raindrops dancing on rooftops is now a chorus of threats.

No rest in a climate fueled by toxic handprints diligently filling skies with darkened specs.

The numbers 187 shine brightly in smoky clouds above smog-filled landscapes.

On roofs where raindrops used to dance, people seek refuge on houses as escapes.

Levees break along with governmental promises ringing hauntingly in sufferer’s ears.

Sinking deltas cry as bluesy as Robert Johnson’s “Crossroad” lyrical tears.

In the hands of the oppressor, we sing songs as old as colored water fountains.

White capes reemerge from the shadows, threatening to keep the hateful statues mounted.

The enslavers are still injecting the soil with blood, trading human blood for oil.

The North American greener grass browns as years of suppression boil up from the soil.

Flood-filled grounds can’t cleanse the unreliable mixture of capitalism fertilizing the land.

We’re stuck in black exploitative cinematic refrains with no rewriting the storyboard plan.

They expect us to swim in choppy waters underneath record rainfalls.

They expect us to thrive in foggy visibility created by systemic trap laws.

We reach out to those whose imprint is permanently etched in oppressed backs.