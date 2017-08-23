Meditations In An Uncertain Climate: Poetry Series

The warmth of the sun’s soothing rays is annoying—annoying like sympathetic messages from well-wishers on dark days.

The wind bitterly tickles my nose, and the air feels calming going into my nostrils that struggle to smell the organic naturals of life.

Organically, I feel chaos engulfing the atmosphere that surrounds my inner being that wants to live and run freely through life like a doe who trots through green meadows.

Here, in this land, even babies are held under lock and key—mostly brown and black babies whose chubby cheeks and cuteness upon arrival are cruel illusions hiding and delaying the reality.

They’ll smoke us— smoke us like crack smokes communities, like guns smoke on Chicago city corners

They’ll burn us—burn us like bulging eyes on hanging black bodies, like wild fires burning through Canadian forests.

They’ll erase us—erase us like the Piankeshaw Tribe, like the Robert Taylor homes in Chicago

The endless blue sky taunts me, looking vast and endless, a solemn reminder of the American Dream I once had.

I daily step on concrete sidewalks while imagining lands far away, fantasy worlds where Dr. King’s messages echo loudly and pervasively turning black figures into roaring lions that become kings of the land.

I curse the alarm clock often because nightmares and daydreams are no longer interruptions in a routine of chaotic, patriotic lies stabbing me through generations.

Band-Aids mock me, as the blood has been covered up way too long.