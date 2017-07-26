Meet Carol: A Meals on Wheels Client with an Important Message for Congress

Anyone following the news on Capitol Hill has good reason to feel caught in the crossfire of facts, judgments and accusations. With passion reigning on all sides, we’re at an uncertain standstill – and unfortunately, it’s the people whose voices are not heard who are often the ones caught in the balance. That’s why it is so important that we stop for a moment and listen to people like Carol, a real Meals on Wheels recipient from Whitehall Township, PA, who has a very important message for us all.

Carol lives alone and struggles with mobility following a series of falls. She’s lucky enough to receive nutritious home-delivered meals each week from her local Meals on Wheels provider in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. But many in Carol’s all-too-common situation are not so lucky. One in four local Meals on Wheels programs has a waiting a list because the need for help far surpasses the resources available – and Congress currently has no plan in place to fill these empty plates. The video vignette released by Meals on Wheels America this week as part of a larger #SaveLunch effort gives Carol the opportunity to speak directly to Members of Congress on behalf of the 10 million seniors who struggle with hunger.