Meet International Wedding Planner Nirjary Desai

Born in Ndola, Zambia, Nirjary Desai grew up in South Carolina and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of South Carolina. She later moved to London, to pursue her MBA in International Marketing & Management. Thereafter she trained under Guinness World Record Holder Ash Kumar, who was known as the fastest henna artist in the world. Her training inspired her to brand her own talents, by which she later launched 4 companies KIS (cubed) Events, S3 Catering, Glam Squad and Bridal Elements by Nirjary Desai.

"I've always loved the arts, dance, and anything creative, but I really fell into this when I moved back from the UK after pursing my MBA. All of my friends started getting married and wanted my help and from there, their guests started to call me so hence the birth of my vision came to life." adds Nirjary. Her companies have since delivered the WOW factor to celebrities and top brands in the U.S., India, London, the Caribbean & beyond. Her distinctive vision and business acumen has garnered features on national platforms, including a guest appearance in the film "Meet The Patels". She's also been a featured speaker at numerous summits including "Diwali at The Ritz" and the "We Speak Photography" Conference.

When asked what advice she would share with emerging Wedding & Event Planners she says: "I would give them the advice to actually talk to the planners that have been doing this and shadow them or ask them to mentor you. This industry and this title is not glamorous like they show on TV, it takes time to get there. You have to be willing to learn, educate yourself, keep an open mind and maintain your relationships with the veterans of this industry to get far." She continues, "Being able to be organized on paper is not only what this business is about, it’s more about relationships, attitude, passion, service, and lots of hard work before you get to the fame. Also never forget where you came from and where you started because if things don’t work out and you have to go back, you always have to remember you learned something and grew.... as that is what life is all about.

After years of being in this industry and helping other curate and orchestrate their special day, Nirjary recently became engaged and now embarks on her own wedding plans. "I am taking it one day at a time, but we have big things coming up in 2018 and can’t wait to share those plans with you!" she adds. To connect with Nirjary online visit www.KisCubedEvents.com or email: