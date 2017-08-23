Meet Jay Kim – The King of Refurbished Mobile Phone Industry

The success of Jay Kim can be attributed to his ability to paint bright the story of a bold, not so easy vision, his passion for work and life, and his strong belief that one can achieve his goals by aligning with the best people and investing the best in them.

Jay Kim is a talented entrepreneur who has managed to leverage his creativity in refurbished tech industry and has spawned outstanding results as the CEO of JemJem. Based in California, JemJem is 3rd largest online store for refurbished Apple devices.

Mr. Kim believes that ‘business sense is like a sixth sense, that is not necessarily an extra sensory perception but more like a power to smell what business enterprises would succeed’ and this is what drives him to work more dynamically at his California-based empire. Apart from JemJem, Mr. Jay Kim also own ePelican.com, Digitz.com, Kristenkim.com, Chocolate.org, Blurfix.com, and DiamondBell.com.

With an extensive experience in the industry, Jay Kim has earned an untarnished reputation in the tech industry and is devoted to ensure that his undertakings achieve the highest potential.

Do you know what steez is? If so, how do you express your steez?

Obviously I know what steez means and as for expressing my steez, I’m quite contented of the fact that I have been able to manage the exhaustive responsibilities of my extensive profession.

When you were younger what was your dream occupation?

I was pretty sorted; I had to be a part of the tech industry - that could be in the form of a job or an entrepreneur.

Who/What inspired you to get into your current field?

I have been a tech enthusiast since my childhood. Breaking and re-doing gadgets had been my forte. In 2010, when iPads came in to the market, they took all my attention but they were super expensive. This drove me to create a cheaper solution, so I created my own Android Tablet PC and started selling it on Amazon. But in a few years, Amazon started selling Kindle Fire at a loss to concur sales, and our sales margin started shrinking. We had good online sales channels setup and just needed profitable products to offer. So we bought a few iPads from eBay and Craigslist and started selling them on a reasonable margin. The deal worked and soon we started to buy from wherever we could, refurbished them and sold them to our customers.

What is one current trend that excites you?

The rapid growth of the industry is what excites me the most.

Over the past few years, the advances in the tech sector have contributed to a complete new way in which the customers can trust, threatening the status quo of the traditional banks and redefining a banking model that has been in place for generations.

What do you think of social media? Has it made an impact on your professional career?

We cannot deny the power of social media in this day. If you aren’t onto it, you definitely are missing out on something. Social media plays a big part on getting the word out when it comes to my business. I use LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for my personal and professional purposes.

If you were ever to start again, would you do anything differently?

If I had this opportunity, I don’t think I would have done anything different. The path my life took is the only way I wanted to reach. The place I am right now is most fulfilling so far.

What do you see for the future?

I hope to continue growing by business and serve individuals looking forward to capitalize their organizational worth.

What's one piece of advice you can tell our readers?