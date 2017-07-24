Meet Kellie Leitch, Canada's Off-Brand Populist

According to the Beaverton’s edition of Kellie Leitch’s Canadian values test, I should be flagged for immediate deportation because my values just aren’t Canadian enough, never mind what that means. To be fair, I did select “stealing in-demand jobs” as my intention in immigrating and “Canadian flag burning as my favourite sport”. But does anyone disagree that disliking hockey is un-Canadian?

There are few resources that try to comprehensively describe what exactly makes us so Canadian, but some general themes come up in that conversation: respect, equality, freedom, justice, peace, democracy, hockey, and apologizing too much. The irony here is that these values of tolerance, diversity, and free speech — you know, the ones that most of us agree are “Canadian’ — are the ones that will ultimately nullify Leitch’s immigration test, and by extension, her grab for power in the Conservative Party. A Canadian values test goes against everything we believe in. We can’t build a nation around the idea that our citizens must all believe the same thing; to do so would be to construct a modern Orwellian dystopia. But if such a test were to be implemented, it would completely subvert Leitch’s goals, because the same test of values would qualify only the most progressive, tolerant, peaceful, and diverse among the immigrants — you know, the same people who wouldn’t support Leitch if she were the last politician on earth.

Kellie Leitch has embraced a strange off-brand populist message that is quite frankly inconsistent with her previous life as a red Tory. She always leaned further right on the spectrum of political ideologies, but there is a big difference between where she sat before and where she is now, which is to say that she’s slid right (pardon the pun) off of the scale. It’s not hard to understand why Leitch has jumped onto the bandwagon known as right-wing populism, considering the refugee crisis, the threat of terrorism, and the rise of the small-fingered orange man known as Donald Trump. What is surprising is the inconsistency in the hypocritical message she presents to the world.

Kellie Leitch for Leader of the Conservative Party

Leitch hasn’t fully embraced demagoguery yet. Which is good, in some ways, because it’s always nice to have leaders who at least try to appear unprejudiced and tolerant. But it begs the question: why? You can’t be somewhat populist, or half a populist; it’s all or nothing. Apparently, Leitch has yet to learn this lesson. After bashing “the elites” for being out of touch with the public (never mind that Leitch herself is one), she solicited donations from Canada’s richest individuals during a 1 hour, $500-a-seat fundraiser on Bay and King. After proposing a barbaric cultural practices tip line, obviously directed at Canada’s Muslim communities, she claimed that she believed in a society free of religious discrimination. And after proposing to thought police future Canadian citizens through a values test, Leitch promised to defund the CBC on the grounds that “we need to hear from the different voices in the press, for Canadian democracy to thrive”. Don’t we also need to hear from different voices in the people? I guess having an opinion is a right only given to the elites of this country. In short, some of her actions are distasteful enough to offend the progressive-minded but most of the others are so spinelessly traditional that her would-be hardline supporters are turned off as well. Leitch’s trying to have her cake and eat it too, but in the big bad world of politics, she hasn’t learned that you can’t have everything.