Meet Kristolyn Lloyd Who Stars In ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ On Broadway

Kristolyn Lloyd plays teenager Alana Beck in the Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. For three years she starred as Dayzee Leigh in The Bold and the Beautiful. She talked to ShowTickets.com.

Photo courtesy Kristolyn Lloyd

What is the joy of doing Dear Evan Hansen?

Kristolyn Lloyd: I’m working with seven other magical people who all bring it every night and put all of our being onstage. We really care about how it affects people.

When did you first learn about the show?

KL: When I auditioned I hadn’t heard of it. But then I started hearing things from people here and there. I was friends with Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt beforehand so they were filling me in. After I booked the show I sat down and read the play. I thought to myself, this is one of the best decisions I ever made.

Alana is a teenager in high school. But in real life you are an adult, which speaks volumes about your talent.

KL: She is very young. I’m grown and in my early thirties playing seventeen. It’s fun to access that every night. She is a go-getter, which I love and is how I am in real life. I believe that is where we connect. It’s probably why the character sits so well in me.

What do you love about singing?

KL: It releases something that I don’t feel when I write poetry. It expresses the way I feel with its tones and its qualities. You get to use your voice in a way not everyone can use, so it’s special.

When did you know you had to perform?