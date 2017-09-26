Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Camille Hyde

“It’s really inspiring and refreshing to me to see large-name actors and actresses have kind, genuine, giving spirits that use their platform to do good things in the world. It’s really easy to lose your sense of self and compassion when you’re in an industry that constantly raises you above others, so it’s nice to see established artists stay grounded and humble.”

I had the pleasure of Interviewing Camille Hyde. Camille stars in Netflix’s “American Vandal”, premiering on September 15th and can be seen in “Mr. Student Body President”, which will stream on the go90 app. She will also appear in TV Land's “The Heathers”, an anthology dark comedy series adapted from the film of the same name. She is known for her roles as ‘Shelby Watkins / Pink Dino Charge Ranger’ in Nickelodeon’s “Power Rangers Dino Charge” an ‘Roxy’ in Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans”. Camille is an equestrian that hails from Washington D.C., and currently resides in Los Angeles. You can view her Instagram here.

What is your “back story”?

I was born and raised in Washington DC as an only child with a ton of energy and a crazy imagination. I was always a very versatile kid. I played a ton of sports, rode horses competitively and was in every performing arts class (dance, singing, theater, piano). I was also incredibly involved in theater growing up. From the age of four, I knew two things: 1. I wanted to do something to help animals and 2. I wanted to be an actress. I pretty much spent the entirety of my life making sure that I could pursue both. School was always the first priority for me, so I used it as a vessel to pursue my acting career. My parents let me attend Chapman University to study the sciences, meanwhile, I was auditioning in LA and ended up booking my first show, which was Power Rangers. After filming, I graduated and have been acting in different projects since!

Photographer: Mario Barberio Hair: Yuichi Makeup: Brittany Ingram Stylist: Robiat Balogun

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

One of the funniest moments of my acting career was bringing my mom to the “American Vandal” set (she was visiting from Washington DC) and having to explain to her why there was a parking lot full of cars with male genitals spray painted on them. I hadn’t quite explained the premise of the show to her yet, but she warmed up to the idea after the producers and director explained the details of the story. She actually became a huge fan of the show and got addicted when it came out!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about “American Vandal”?

“American Vandal” is one of the most innovative, versatile shows I’ve ever seen or been a part of. It’s so well written and well produced that it draws you in with the vandalism and the hilarity surrounding it, but it also keeps you hooked by making you care about each character’s story and needing to know who was actually the culprit. It’s such an insane concept, and it was pulled off in just the right way, which is why it’s had so much success. I’ve worked on a couple of other series recently that have been really fun and much different than “American Vandal”. One is “Mr. Student Body President” on Verizon’s go90, which is an adult-comedy in a high school setting. It centers on the political power struggle between different groups in high school. I got to play the most fun character I’ve ever played, Debra, who’s 100% queen bee, holds no prisoners, gets what she wants type. She’s introduced in season two, and I can’t wait for everyone to see her come to life! The other project is very new, so I can’t tell you much other than to look out on my social in a couple of weeks to see the announcement!!

Tell us about your character, ‘Gabi’. What are the similarities and differences between you and her?

Gabi is Sam’s longtime best friend and the girl of the crime-solving trio. She and I are similar in a lot of ways and different in a lot of ways as well. Gabi is a very balanced, bright and loyal friend. Throughout the series, you can see her doing anything and everything for her best friend Sam— I’m similar in that way. My happiness relies heavily on having deep and meaningful friendships, and Gabi is the same. On the contrary, she is a little aloof to what is going on with her boyfriend and doesn’t really get that she’s being treated poorly. I’d like to think I have more intuition about the genuineness of the people I surround myself with.

With a cast full of actors/comedians in addition to the show’s comedic content, were there constantly laughs on set?

I cannot explain to you how difficult it was to keep a straight face or stay focused on set. All of the actors were hilarious in their own ways, and it was a constant struggle to stay on track with our work, since there were so many entertaining personalities in one room. Jimmy, in particular, was the gift that kept on giving in the comedy department. He never stops!

Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

I’m more inspired by the personal side of successful artists than the professional side. It’s really inspiring and refreshing to me to see large-name actors and actresses have kind, genuine, giving spirits that use their platform to do good things in the world. For instance, Prince was clearly one of the greatest musicians of all time, but he secretly donated millions of dollars to charity organizations and never spoke a word about it because he knew receiving credit for being a good person wasn’t what it’s about. It’s really easy to lose your sense of self and compassion when you’re in an industry that constantly raises you above others, so it’s nice to see established artists stay grounded and humble.

How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

When I think about my success and accomplishments, my first thought is always: How I am going to use my platform to improve the world we live in? One of those ways is using my constant dedication to education. It’s so expensive for students to attend college in the USA, so I want to be involved in programs that aid deserving youth, especially minorities, in acquiring college educations. I’ve also had an extreme passion for wildlife since I was a baby, so I want to both donate to organizations that preserve biodiversity as well as actively perform research on how to mitigate the largest mass-extinction ever known to the planet, which is caused by humans. There are a lot of things I want to involve myself in, but those two are high up on my list.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

1. You don’t have to rush: I thought that when I entered this industry that everything was on a timeline: getting an agent, booking x amount of costars, then guest stars, then movies, etc. I gave myself these deadlines as if I had any say in what God’s plan for me was. The truth is, everything happens in its own time…you have to work hard, but also trust the process and know anything worth having takes a tremendous amount of focus and patience.

2. Don’t be heavily influenced by others’ opinions. Yes, you should listen to any knowledge that a qualified person gives you, but don’t immediately apply that to your situation— sometimes, people impose their own experiences on yours, which won’t necessarily help you. Pull pieces of info from each person you talk to, and apply them where you see fit.

3. Listen to your parents: Just trust me here… they know more than you. It’s true.

4. Believe in the largest of your dreams: it’s really easy to convince yourself that you don’t want the biggest, the best, the most or what have you. But you DO. And you know it, so don’t settle for anything less.

5. Enjoy the ride. Never say things like “I’ll be happy when I finally do (x)” or “I can enjoy my life when I have (x)” Life is SO short, so you need to be relishing every ounce of that stuff! Don’t waste your life hoping and waiting, you’ll regret it.

Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

There are so many people whose brains I want to pick, but I really want to sit down with Oprah for a few hours. She’s somebody who came from a very modest upbringing and had to struggle with a lot of aversion and people telling her she couldn’t achieve her dreams for a plethora of reasons… Somehow she’s become one of the most successful individuals in history and balances so much at once while maintaining such a calm and collected demeanor. I’d love to know her secrets about how she achieved success, not just career-wise but also in terms of personal fulfillment. She’s handled extreme success with a certain elegance and grace that I really admire.

What’s next for you?

I’ve been working on a few new projects that I’m super excited about. I had the pleasure of playing the new queen bee of school on “Mr. Student Body President”, which is one of Verizon’s go90 streaming shows. The season premieres sometime in early October I believe! Additionally, I just started working on a new series about lacrosse, which I’m stoked about. I can’t wait to share more about it!! I’m definitely ready to get into some films this year as well as other complex series roles that have depth and interesting stories. I keep my fans pretty filled in on all my projects and life endeavors on my Instagram, so you can follow me to keep up with what happens!

Yitzi: Thank you so much. This was wonderful!