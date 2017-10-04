Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Chosen Jacobs of Stephen King’s "It"

As a kid I always looked up to movie stars, actors, and singers. If I can set a good example for anyone who listens to my music, or likes any of my movies that would be amazing.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez - © 2017 Getty Images

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chosen Jacobs. Chosen can currently be seen starring in Stephen King’s It, playing a newly recruited member of the ‘Losers’ gang, ‘Mike Hanlon’. He is best known for his recurring role as ‘Will Grover’ on CBS’s series “Hawaii Five-0”. Chosen is also a singer and musician and his single ‘Losers’ can be found on the Spotify It playlist. Chosen is an Atlanta native who splits his time between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us. What is your “back story”?

I'm just a young kid from Atlanta with a wonderful family. I have a beautiful mom and sister who have always supported me. I love to perform. Whether it be singing or acting. I've been very fortunate to be able to play in this awesome film.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

The craziest story that occurred during my acting career was when I was on the set of IT. The entire cast and I were having a sleepover and we made a bet that whoever fell asleep first gets pranked, and being that I am not a punk I said OK, let's do it. I went to sleep and woke up about two hours later. I felt something in my ear, so I put my finger in my ear and I felt a brown sticky liquid. I feared for the worst. I ran into the shower with my clothes still on. I was so scared because I was loosing hearing in that ear. After I got all of the unknown liquid out of my ear I asked them what it was. Come to find out it was just Nutella. I will never fall asleep at a sleepover again.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about your song, “Losers”?

The "Losers" is a song that I wrote, produced, and sang. It is based off the movie IT, the losers club more specifically. The loser club is just a group of misfits who except each other, flaws and all. That's the message I wanted to portraits through the song. I feel that message really comes across during the chorus. I sang " We're the losers, and we're winning, we're the champions". Even though we may not be the cool kids, we have each other, therefore we are most definitely winning!!

What are the similarities and differences between you and your character ‘Mike Hanlon’?

I like to believe that Mike Hanlon and I share some character traits, but if I'm being honest with myself, Mike is a much cooler guy than I am. Mike is the best friend any person could ask for. I try to be that guy. One difference that Mike and I have is that Mike is a little shyer than I am. I'm usually pretty outgoing!

It is a very popular remake. Did you see the original mini-series or read the book?

Yes, in fact I did watch the original film. I attempted to read the book but I couldn't do it. Not because the book isn't great, which it is. I couldn't read it because it was just too thick!! But reading IT is definitely on my to do list!

Who inspires you the most? Why?

My mom inspires me the most! She is a true soldier! Wonder Woman had nothing on her! She is the reason why I do everything I do. She has supported me more than anyone. Honestly she works ten times harder for me than me. I love her so much!

How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a kid I always looked up to movie stars, actors, and singers. If I can set a good example for anyone who listens to my music, or likes any of my movies that would be amazing.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

I've been fortunate to have such a wonderful mom. She always told me that she doesn't care how successful I am as an actor. She only cares about my character and morals. So that was the greatest lesson anyone could've taught me.

Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she may read this.

If I could have breakfast any person I would most definitely have breakfast with James Brown because James Brown is the "Godfather of Soul" and I could use a little more soul in my life!!

What’s next for you? Where can we follow you?