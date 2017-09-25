Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Kimberley Crossman

“My philosophy is that if you are fortunate enough to be given a platform, you have a responsibility to do something good with it.”

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Kimberley Crossman. Kimberly is a Kiwi Actress, Author, Producer, Writer and Presenter. She is best known for her work in the feature film The 60 Yard Line and series like The Great Indoors and Hashtaggers. Kimberley just landed a recurring role on Showtimes’ upcoming series SMILF, and a guest star on Jay-Pharoah’s hit comedy series White Famous.

Yitzi: It is such a delight to do this with you. So tell me, what is your "backstory"?

Kimberley: I grew up in New Zealand; my mother is a ballet teacher so I spent most of my time at the dance studio. I love performing. After my first acting audition, when I was 16, I landed a series regular role on a soap opera which I worked on for 6 years. I also started hosting and working for Nickelodeon which then brought me back and forth to the US. This really planted the seed for me and I knew I had to move here. After multiple trips, back and forth between LA and New Zealand, I secured my green card this year and have moved to LA. I adopted a cat and I am thrilled to now be based in L.A.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Kimberley: Well, honestly, I have a lot of embarrassing stories. I went to an audition once and somehow or for some reason they were led to believe I spoke fluent Japanese (spoiler alert, I don’t!) The casting director handed me the script and I figured I could just sound it out- what would they know anyway? I got in the room only to find that the producers and director all spoke Japanese. The worst part, they just sat there while I made up gibberish for three pages of dialogue. I don’t know why I didn’t just say, “No, I don’t speak Japanese” but I promise you, that won’t happen again (even if it means I have to learn Japanese).

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Kimberley: I would have to say SMILF, the Showtime Show I am currently working on is by far one of the most interesting and exciting projects I have been lucky enough to be part of. Frankie Shaw is a genius.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Kimberley: Because I also am a host, I am fortunate enough to do a lot of junkets and interview big stars regularly. I love this part of what I do because I feel like I also get to learn and get great advice for ‘Kim the Actress’

One of my favorite questions to always ask is, “What is the best piece of advice you have been given and by whom?”

In terms of a cool story, I met Niall Horan (One Direction) at an ATM in Westwood when I was in LA with my stepdad. This was before they had blown up in the US; we then kept running in to each other, we hung out in NYC when they opened for Big Time Rush (which now seems so funny to think that they even did that) and are still friends today. He deserves every success, he is not only crazy talented, he is one of the funniest people I know. He also gives me a hard time for the way I talk… which I secretly love.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Kimberley: I think people who persist at something are always inspiring to me. In addition, I am inspired by people who possess the type of talent that cannot be taught. I feel like the more I watch footage of Robin Williams, the more I realize just how incredibly talented he was. I am fascinated by the way he improvised. I often will just pull up some of his work and try to study it, or just watch in awe at the way and the speed his brain worked.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Kimberley: My Mum and my Sister are two of my heroes. While there are careers that I find aspirational, it is important to me to do things my own way and have my own path and story. In terms of the people I would aspire to be like, that would have to be my Mum or Sister; they are both so selfless and fun and can make everyone they meet feel loved and so special. Plus, they are not just driven, they have their acts together and both have a great sense of humor.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Kimberley: Oh gosh, I don’t know how to answer that. My philosophy is that if you are fortunate enough to be given a platform, you have a responsibility to do something good with it. For me, teaming up with World Vision has been a great way to take the audience I have on a journey and together be able to help refugees from Syria. I spent some time in the Refugee Camps in Jordan last year which was amazing and heartbreaking. Right after that trip, I was part of a campaign in New Zealand where New Zealand youth raised millions of dollars to help those in need in the camps. That mission meant more to me, really, than anything I have done in terms of acting. Acting, however, is my chosen craft and I love it passionately including the far greater achievement that I can help others and sometimes make an impactful difference for people who need it. Not to mention the advantages of being part of an industry that entertains and is significant in diverting people from their problems (if only for a few hours while they watch a movie).

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Let me answer that in this video :-)

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Kimberley: The Queen of England -she is actually our Queen too, as New Zealand is part of the commonwealth. Funny enough, I have honestly tried many times to meet her! I have written letters and had people from the New Zealand Consulate write letters but, so far, I have yet to have any success. I have always had an interest in the Royal Family and The Queen, to me, has forever been someone I have wanted to sit down with over a cup of tea and just have a good chat.