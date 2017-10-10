Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Mason Cook from ABC's “Speechless”

“You can get rich quick if you put a “Swear Jar” on set and collect money from all the adults who swear. If I had done this when I started working 9 years ago, I could retire now!”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mason Cook. Mason stars as ‘Ray DiMeo’ on ABC's “Speechless”.

We’d love to learn more about your career, please tell us how you got into acting.

When I was 8, my dad, brother, 2 sisters and I moved to Los Angeles from Oklahoma City. I signed with a manager and agent about 2 months later and started auditioning. I booked my first audition which was a Dunkin Donuts commercial and then an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and have pretty much worked non-stop since then. Now that I am 17 and understand how hard it is to break into this business, I realize that was pretty crazy!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

I’ve had my fair share of funny experiences over the last 9 years of my career, but one recent story involves our love for on-set pranks at “Speechless”. I am kind of known as a prankster – I tend to hide in dark corners and scare people- so recently the crew decided to get me back.

Most of our season 2 crew was with us last year, but we do have a few new people just joining us, including our sound department. When I was being wired for my mic, one of them called me “Madison” instead of “Mason.” I looked at one of our PAs and laughed a little, but didn’t correct him because I thought it was funny and didn’t want to embarrass him (because I am a nice guy like that haha.)

So for weeks and weeks the sound team was calling me Madison and no one was correcting them. I found out one of our camera operators, Patrick McGinley, had told Jeff, the sound guy, that my name was Madison. He set me up big time and now it is on like Donkey Kong. The grand finale was when I showed up to set and found my cast chair had been replaced with a new one that says, “Madison Cook.” They went so far as to order me a new chair – this isn’t over!

Hey, why doesn’t everyone reading this follow Patrick on his Instagram at @the_p and comment “Madison says it’s on like Donkey Kong!”

What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about Speechless?

When you are on a TV series you are working Monday through Friday for about 8 months of the year, so you are limited to working on that one project during those months. I am not complaining though because I am so grateful to be a part of a successful show that I think is the funniest and most creative comedy on network TV!

That said, Speechless is a family comedy like Modern Family or The Goldbergs. Really it is more along the lines of a show like Roseanne because our family, the DiMeo’s, are not your typical TV family with an incredible house, amazing clothes and no problems. I describe the DiMeo’s as a “lovably dysfunctional hot-mess of a family.”

One thing that sets our show apart from other shows, especially comedies, is that one of the family members has a disability. My older brother on the show has cerebral palsy and is non- verbal. That is not usually associated with comedy, but the title “Speechless” is a mix of his character not speaking, and the insane things the DiMeo’s do leaving the audience without words. Speechless is based off the creator, Scott Silveri’s, own experiences growing up with a brother with CP, and my character Ray is a version of Scott. While a lot of our storylines are related to what life is like for people living with disabilities, the show is relatable to all families so I encourage people who don’t consider themselves part of the “disabled community” to give it a shot!

Tell us more about your character Ray, do you feel like you relate to him?

Oh man do I love playing Ray DiMeo. He is a mix of all the “wise-beyond their years” characters that I have played in my career and my real-life brother! (laughs) My brother might kill me for saying that, but he has a history of ending up in awkward situations like Ray. Ray lives in a world of chaos, usually created by his mother, and struggles to bring some calm to the storm, which gives him a lot of anxiety. He honestly feels like he is the only sane member of the family and has given himself the unreachable goal of keeping the family afloat.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am a big fan of war movies. I really like the WWII era movies like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Thin Red Line.” I find the soldiers who fought then, and those who are fighting now, for the freedom of our country to be very inspiring. I would love to be in one someday.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

I admire actors like George Clooney and Reese Witherspoon who opt for projects to produce, star in, and/or direct themselves. It is a great way to find amazing material as an actor and, like with Big Little Lies, create a dream team in front of and behind the camera. I definitely see myself expanding my job as an actor to include other roles within the entertainment business.

Even as a young kid on set I loved to hang out by the director, the director of photography and camera guys to watch the process. So much goes into creating a successful project. I believe a huge part of the “Speechless” success is owed to the “look” and “tone” our super talented producer- director Christine Gernon, and show creator Scott Silveri, created in the pilot episode.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For me, it is very important to use my voice as a way to help others. I am a Celebrity Ambassador and work very closely with 2 amazing charities. One is the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (www.pedaids.org) and the other is Shane’s Inspiration (www.shanesinpiration.org). They are two very different charities, but they both focus on children which is what drew me to them.

EGPAF started with 3 mothers around a kitchen table in 1998 and now it is the leading global non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating pediatric AIDS and HIV. In my lifetime alone, their hard work has helped reduce new pediatric HIV infections by 70%. I am a member of the Host Committee for their primary fundraising event, A Time for Heroes, this year as well!

Shane’s Inspiration has single-handedly opened the gates for children with disabilities to be able to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures... playing on the playground. In 1998, Shane’s Inspiration opened the first universally accessible playground in California at Griffith Park. Today they have over 60 playgrounds on 5 different continents! As Celebrity Ambassador for their Education Program, I visit K-12 schools to help educate typical kids about kids with disabilities to help eliminate bullying and preconceived ideas that disabled kids are different from us, which they aren’t. We all have different abilities and Shane’s Inspiration Education Program does a great job of teaching kids that!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

That’s an interesting question. I started acting so young that I don’t think I had any real expectations going in to this crazy business.

1. It can get very tricky juggling school and acting. Child actors have it way harder than adult actors because when you are filming you still have to do school every day. That gets pretty hectic. Maybe not if you don’t care about your grades, but doing well in school is very important to me.

2. Get enough sleep! Call times can be REALLY early... like “still dark out early!”

3. Craft services is literally like a mobile 7-11 on your set. If you aren’t careful you will gain 300 lbs.!

4. You can get rich quick if you put a “Swear Jar” on set and collect money from all the adults who swear. If I had done this when I started working 9 years ago, I could retire now!

5. Acting is a marathon and not a sprint, so if you are going to be in it you have to be in it for the long-haul. I have been very fortunate with how much success I have had, but there have been projects I didn’t get that I was very disappointed about. Nine times out of ten though, something better was waiting for me around the corner.

Is there a person in the world, living or dead whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

My tutor is having me watch a PBS docu-series called, “The Vietnam War” by Ken Burns right now as part of my schooling. I would love to sit down with Ken Burns and learn more about what his creative process was and how he collected such incredible footage and material for this project. It took over 10 years to complete. It is amazing – I highly recommend it!

Please share with us where people can find you on social media.

I love to connect with my fans on social media! I am on Instagram and Twitter at @masoncook, my official Facebook is OfficialMasonCook and my Snapchat is RealMasonCook. Follow me ya’ll!

