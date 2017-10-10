Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Otmara Marrero

“DO NOT BE AFRAID TO SAY NO. Sometimes there is more power in turning down a job than taking it.”

I had the pleasure to interview Otmara Marrero. Otmara stars as 'Izzy Morales', a tough talking Cuban hacker, in Crackle's thriller, "StartUp", opposite Martin Freeman, Adam Brody and Edie Gathegi. She will next be seen as 'Sofia 'Silk' Campos' in Vandal alongside Beau Knapp and Richard Schiff. The Cuban actress hails from Miami, and enjoys dancing.

What is your “back story”?

Hmmm, how can I make a backstory fun, simple and short? Pretty impossible, but I’ll try! I started ballet when I was three and did that for 16 years. I acted in a couple of plays in middle school, but the fact that I was so shy strayed me away from the theater. To me, dancing was a form of expressing myself without having to say anything, and after two years of dancing professionally for the FL Marlins, my coach Jose Guerrero inspired me to get out there! Unfortunately, I was in a somewhat mentally abusive relationship with a man I intended to spend the rest of my life with… five years later, I grew some balls and started from zero! I moved back home with my parents, went back to school and found myself a theatrical agent in Miami. A couple of commercials later, I found my mentor Ed Arenas! He introduced me to my agent Melissa Hirschenson, and well the rest... I’d say is history, but I’m totally still working on it.

All in all, my back story consists of a lot of trials, a lot of unpaid work and a lot of jobs that I knew were just “hustles”. I never lost sight of the bigger picture, and the road is still very clear.... “never stop paying dues”.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Actually, it happened about a week ago! A lot of funny things happen on a set… just imagine you have actors, a crew and a play area. Something funny is bound to happen! The funniest was filming a sex scene in Clementine, a film I’ve been recently working on. The EP felt like it was the appropriate time to introduce us to caramel bugles, and our director was wrestling a spider in order for it to stay on the mirror in the shot.... Think of that whenever you get to see the actual movie!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about “StartUp”?

StartUp.... I can say it’s finally out on crackle for FREE available to binge! I can say it’s a fictional story, but it is an honest representation of the melting pot that is Miami! We bring the drama and the situations that you would never want to see yourself in the middle of.

I can’t confirm if there’s a season three, but if anyone can, the people want to know!

What I can talk about is how fortunate I’ve been to work on two projects created, directed and led by women! Miss Arizona is a story about domestically abused women, which I know is a hard topic to swallow. However, the amount of bravery and comedy makes it easy to talk about. Clementine is also created, directed and led by a woman - a very brilliant story teller - Lara Jean Gallagher! Clementine is a physiological thriller that explores deeply the process of a heartbroken woman!

What are the similarities and differences between you and your character, ‘Izzy’?

For starters, I’m completely technologically illiterate.... and well, she created a digital currency! She’s much stronger than I am... I can fight a good fight, but I know when to quit. She doesn’t, but our drive makes us one in one! We have the same kind of tunnel vision...

One of the things that stands out about “StartUp” is the cast. What is it like to work alongside such an incredible cast?

Martin freeman, Edi Gathegi, Adam Brody, Tony Plana, Jenny Gago, Ron Perlman, Aaron Yoo, Kristen Ariza, Addison Timlin… I mean… I know you know, but I just had to go ahead and name them one more time! I named about seven people with careers of over a decade and not one ego! They are the epitome of who I want to be as an artist, as a business woman and as a person. All I have to say is the work ethic on our set and the amount of passion for the work is pretty incredible for a rookie like myself to soak in!

What changes can we expect in season two?

Season two is about the cost of ambition! You can finally see Izzy let her guard down... you can see the process of a new idea being born and brought to life. You can see a lot of trials and tribulations and the lengths people will go for what they love and believe in!

Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

Gina Rodriguez!!!!! She’s a class act, not only because she’s insanely talented, but she knows how to stand up for something without tearing something else down! I also love Zoe Saldana because I love that despite her being a mega movie star, FAMILY is still her #1. Issa Rae as well, for staying true and opening a huge door for POC. There’s Amanda Seales who so eloquently and continuously educates on culture appropriation .... my dear friend Aimee Carrero because through “Elena of Avalor”, she’s giving hope to so many little Latin girls! I think what all these women have in common is strength, unity, and they fight the good fight with class!

How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

I know for a fact when I have the means, I want to open facilities for young creatives... my first destination is Cuba! Then Bahamas! I want to develop somewhere where kids can go and express themselves and be provided genuine guidance and proper training that doesn’t cost a fortune! In the mean time, I try to lead by example! I’m not perfect, and I too make mistakes, but it’s showing people how to fall and get back up! If you go on my socials, one day you’ll see me crying, and the next celebrating... one day I’ll have makeup, the next day I won’t. I have to say the internet makes being a kid these days tough, and I’m here to encourage education, integrity but most importantly loving yourself! It’s ok to have pimples. It’s okay to be HUMAN! Looking past the superficial and allowing people to dream big no matter what they look like and no matter where they come from! There’s room for us all!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

1.. DO NOT BE AFRAID TO SAY NO. Sometimes there is more power in turning down a job than taking it.

2. “If you’re early, you’re on time, if you’re on time, you’re late”

3. Don’t just take acting classes, educate yourself on life in general! (Politics, religion, parenthood)

4.Don’t pay an insane amount for headshots! Truth is, it’s more important to make a lasting impression in the room than turn in a headshot and resume.

5. Just trust your instinct! If you listen closely, your gut will never fail you!

Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Definitely lunch only because these days I can’t eat before 10am... I can’t tell if that’s a sign of age.... One would be Alicia Alonso. She’s a Cuban ballerina that went blind at the prime of her career... why you ask... well, dance is my first love. I believe it’s my foundation as an artist. All the discipline I know is through dance. I would love to tell her story one day, but I would love to know how she found her strength, especially in a place like Cuba! She opened the doors to many ballerinas in Cuba, and she’s my definition of a phenomenal woman!

What’s next for you?