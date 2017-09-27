Meet One of Hollywood’s Rising Stars: Sydney Park

“My dream is to continue working with our youth- particularly young girls - because they need all the care and support in this world.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sydney Park. Sydney will be seen reprising her role as ‘Cyndie’ on AMC’s “The Walking Dead”, which will return for season 8 on Sunday, October 22nd at 10pm. She will also star as ‘Norah’ opposite Zach Gilford in YouTube Red’s “Lifeline", produced by Dwayne ’The Rock’ Johnson and premiering Wednesday, September 27. Set in the not-too-distant future, “Lifeline" follows a little known life insurance company that sends its agents forward 33 days to prevent the accidental deaths of their clients. The company’s best agent, Connor Hooks (Zach Gilford) has never missed a save, but when 16-year-old Norah (Sydney Park) is orphaned on his watch, Connor pledges to protect her, even if that means putting his career - or his own life - in jeopardy. Sydney is best known for her role as ‘Gabby Phillips’, Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s daughter, on Nickelodeon’s “Instant Mom” and ‘Meredith’ opposite Joey King in the horror film Wish Upon. She hails from Philadelphia and is the daughter of a Korean-American father and African-American mother. In her free time, she sings, does yoga and is an avid writer.

Yitzi: Thank you for being with us! What is your “back story”, Sydney?

I’m a sassy and biracial Valley Girl from California who started out doing stand-up comedy at the Hollywood Improv when I was only six yearsold! Throughout my life, I’ve thankfully always had love and support from my parents. My family and I moved to Los Angeles when I was five, and it wasn’t for the industry at all, but being out here has completely transformed our lives for the better. Stand up is what made me fall in love with performing and being an artist – I never looked back after that!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

I remember when I first met Sarah Silverman at the Hollywood Improv. I was about six years old and at the time. I had a pixie-cut and dressed like a tomboy. Sarah had hit it off with my mom who was working at the Improv as a server! She wanted to meet me, and when she did, she said to my mom, “Oh wow Kelly, you have the most beautiful little boy!” I said, “Uh, Sarah. I ain’t no boy. I’m a girl, and I’m also a stand-up comedian.” Sarah was headlining that night, and she said, “Alright Syd. I’m going make it up to you. Why don’t I bring you up on stage with me as the president of my fan club?” I agreed to do it as a little skit. That night, she calls me up on stage but is completely dumbfounded when I said in front of the entire audience, “Lady, I don’t know who you are but I just want you to give me my money.” I punked Sarah Silverman! From then on Sarah has called me the Evil Genius. Shortly after, I guest starred with Sarah on her Comedy Central show! I love that woman.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about YouTube Red’s “Lifeline”?

My character Norah in “Lifeline” is very much a departure from any other role I’ve played. She’s survived an extremely rough childhood, being thrown into foster care after her father’s gruesome death, but she still maintains a big heart. I love her cool, punk-rock exterior. The tone of the show is bleak, dark, and moving all at once. I think my fans are going to enjoy “Lifeline” and the wonderful cast that’s a part of it!

Yitzi: What are the similarities and differences between you and your character ‘Norah’ in “Lifeline”?

I would definitely say that Norah and I can be stubborn at times, as we are both head-strong. Norah is complicated and a little lost, whereas I am purer with my intentions, and I know my path. What I admire the most about Norah is her curiosity and perseverance, even if it means that she’s risking her life to find out the truth. I’m also learning how to dress like a badass through her outfit choices! Haha.

Yitzi: “Lifeline” was produced by Dwayne Johnson and stars Zach Gilford as well. What was it like working with them?

I have yet to meet Dwayne, and I’m really looking forward to it! I’ve heard such amazing things about that man. Zach and I had a fun and easy time shooting together. He’s very seasoned and I learned a lot from him! I wish we would’ve had more scenes together, but who knows? There’s always a possibility of season two!

Yitzi: Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Whoopi Goldberg, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Meryl Streep are some of the top people I admire in Hollywood. I love how talented each of them are in their own right, and I admire their humanitarian efforts. I really look for the “entire package” when it comes to figures who inspire me - because yes, it’s awesome that their gifts as an artist can bring the house down, but when they’ve got a heart of gold and the brains to match? It’s that much better.

Yitzi: How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

My dream is to continue working with our youth- particularly young girls - because they need all the care and support in this world. I also want to start a rehabilitation center for the homeless, complete with classes on how to get your life on the right track again and a substance-abuse facility. Having a voice and being able to give back to my community is one of the top reasons why I continue to push myself in this industry.

Yitzi: Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

If I could have breakfast with anyone in the world it would be Robin Williams. Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us, but he was such a light for me growing up. Robin Williams is someone I’ve admired since I can remember. He is someone who has made me laugh until I’ve peed on myself and made me cry like a baby. He is easily one of the best comedic and dramatic geniuses of our time. I miss his essence... the world isn’t the same. I would give anything to just meet him and talk about life!

Yitzi: What’s next for you?

I currently have a DreamWorks Animated series called “Spirit Riding Free” available on Netflix right now! It’s a very cute show with great writing about a group of equestrian girls, my character “Pru” being one of them. It emphasizes important father-daughter relationships, lessons about girlhood, and always striving to seek adventure. I’m also hoping to be working on some cool film projects. One last thing and I can’t say much, but look out for season eight of “The Walking Dead”, airing October 22!