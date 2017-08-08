Meet The 18-Year- Old Who Made a Company Over $22k with 1 Facebook Post

If you wanted to launch a new product how would you test it to see if it performs well?

Many marketers have many ways of testing a new product but for Josue Arteaga, testing is as simple as posting on Facebook. Literally.

Entrepreneurs and marketers are exposed to many ways of marketing. Experts tell us to do this and to do that. It can get hectic and confusing.

So many of todays entrepreneur get caught up in making the perfect landing page, the perfect ad, and the perfect offer all for a product with zero market testing. Josue commented “I simply wasn’t going to invest money into testing when we didn’t have too.”

Josue works with public relations genius, Ulyses Osuna at Influencer Press. Josue’s challenge was to increase the company’s revenue by doing something the company hasn’t already done.

The solution was simple. Ulyses ran a service based business with premium prices. Josue understood that up-and- coming entrepreneurs wanted to get their fingers on the PR secrets that Ulyses knew.

So how do you profit from all that demand without you personally having to attend to every single person? It’s simple. Create a course and offer mentorship sessions.

Testing

With this new goal set in mind of creating a course and offering mentorship sessions, Josue still wanted to test just how high the demand was. So, what he did next was not over think the process.

He simply wrote sales copy for his partner Ulyses to post on his Facebook. They would use the post to bring in leads since a lot of Ulyses friends on Facebook were potential clients.

The post claims they were only going to take in 5 students but because there was an overflow of people wanting to enter – they didn’t decline everybody who wanted in. What happened next was the most eye-opening test this 18-year- old ever did.

The sales copy wasn’t world class, there was no sales video, there was no amazing landing page, and the pitch was long. Yet, their inbox exploded with messages. That afternoon Josue’s post made Influencer Press an extra $22,000 in profit.

Action

“After I saw the numbers going I knew we had something big. It was a simple Facebook post. What if I used all the other converting tactics? A sales video, a webinar, testimonials, a converting sales page, and Facebook ads.

My goal? Create a launch around this test that will bring us 50k-100k profit internally and then eventually making this its own million dollar business.” explained Josue.

Josue based his launch on three simple principles. Attention, capture, and sell.

Ulyses already has a brand and an audience that he devoted a lot of time building. Josue states “The next move is to create hype so for the next week or two Ulyses will be only sharing his wins: his features, how they make him money, and how it helps him in the long run.

Posting win after wins gives the audience this sense of awe. Just look at NFL teams that had a record of 8-0 at the start of the season.”

Josue then states that in every post you capture that warm lead by telling them to subscribe to your Facebook chatbot list. If you don’t know what a Facebook chat bot is. You can test some at Many Chat or Chatfuel.

“All this hype is then captured via Facebook messenger chat bots. The next step is to begin to close them. Webinars are the most effective method which then takes them to a sales page with amazing testimonials and sales copy”.

After that you tweak what worked and get rid of what doesn’t work. From there it’s rinse and repeat.

Conclusion