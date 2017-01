Meet The 6 Religious Leaders Who Will Pray With Trump On Inauguration Day

Televangelist Paula White spent a good part of the 2016 presidential campaign working to convince evangelicals to vote for Donald Trump. And on January 20, she'll be the first female clergy member to offer a prayer on Inauguration Day when she joins Trump onstage. Myrlie Evers-Williams, a layperson and the widow of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, was the first woman to deliver an inaugural invocation, for the occasion of President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. The Rev. Sharon Watkins previously became the first female clergy member to offer inaugural prayers at the National Prayer Service on January 21, 2009, the day after Obama was first sworn in as president.White preaches the prosperity gospel, which teaches that God rewards true believers with material wealth. Her website encourages followers to send a "seed" to the Almighty in the form of a monetary donation, suggested at the amount of $115. In 2007, she was among a group of televangelists investigated by the Senate following reports of lavish spending. The investigation was dropped three years later.