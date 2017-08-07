Meet the Director Behind the Upcoming Documentary on the Muslim Ban

It’s no exaggeration to say the first few months of the Trump Administration have very much confirmed the fears of a great portion of the country before his confirmation. A fear that was particularly prevalent across the nation’s communities of color, afraid of being targeted by a president that was elected by spewing hateful rhetoric and xenophobic ideas, with a particular emphasis on Islamophobia. And while many believed these fears to be hyperbolic, within 9 days of his presidency, Trump had signed an executive order that banned immigration from 7 predominant Muslim countries. But, a piece of legislation that could have been used to attack one of the most vulnerable communities, was instead met with fierce nationwide protests.

It was in this charged political environment that Oscar-Nominated cinematographer Nausheen Dadabhoy decided it was important to capture the activism fueling the protests, with a particular focus on the Muslim community. The team for the upcoming documentary, titled “An Act of Worship” hopes to capture the beauty and pain driving a new young generation of Muslim activists around the nation who are springing to action.

The team first partnered with Field of Vision, landing the premiere episode for the “Our 100 Days Series,” and putting a direct spotlight on the aftermath of the Muslim Ban.

I had the opportunity to speak with and interview the film’s director, Nausheen Dadabhoy, to discuss the importance and timeliness of a documentary that focuses on Muslim activism during the Trump presidency, the diversity of the Muslim experience in the country, and how she hopes to capture a rising youth movement.

The film started in California because I grew up there, and where my sister, Fatima Dadabhoy worked as the civil rights attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Los Angeles chapter, and so that was the first place I started. I also happened to be in LA when the executive order was announced and all the protests started. So to a degree it was perfect timing. We actually had started thinking about this film right after the election, and I had already approached CAIR-LA, because many Muslims were pretty nervous after the Trump win.

“What’s shocking to me is that some people say that it won’t go any farther than this, but how many times can people say that?”

After the election I had been interviewing people at CAIR-LA to start working on the film, and one of my producers, Sofian Khan had already come on board. Then the executive order was announced, the ban happened and the protests started. We realized this movie was unfolding we needed to jump right into it. So, Sofian was actually filming at JFK and I was at LAX. We gathered our material submitted the idea of a short to Firelight Media and Field of Vision, who had joined forces for a series called “Our 100 Days”. The series focused on the most effected communities under the Trump administration. Our film kicked off that series and that gave us the initial momentum to get the ball rolling.

Why do this project?

Our community is really scared right now. The short film is a good way for us to introduce ourselves to the community. We always intended to do a feature, and it was going to be this larger look at life for Muslim-Americans under the first year of the Trump administration. We’ve been filming consistently since January, with a focus on California. So with CAIR-LA, we did Muslim Day on the Capital in Sacramento, and we met a lot of young people who are getting involved now. California isn’t necessarily representative of the whole country, even though it has the biggest population of Muslims in the US. We always knew we were going to expand past California and CAIR-LA.

We want to see what other organizations are around the country and we really want to focus on how the youth is being affected and how they are mobilizing right now. This new generation is going to become the new face of Muslim American resistance and we are really curious on the ways in which they hope to carry on this discipline of community activism. Where are they going and why are they getting involved.

Do you hope to capture all four years?

No, the film was always meant to be about the first year under the administration. Also this is literally a project that I felt like I had to do. It wasn’t like I thought “Oh I want to direct a film what can I make it about?” instead it was sort of a calling, where I understood someone has to make this now, and I knew, and everybody really knew, that Muslim civil liberties were going to be in jeopardy. Or even all minorities. But for me this is my community and I wanted to do something for them.

Other than CAIR do you have any specific groups or organizations you’re focusing on?

Well I did just come back from a research trip for that exact reason. I was in Detroit and Chicago. But there are so many people doing great work out there and there’s this huge, very old community of black Muslims in Detroit. So we don’t just want to show the diversity geographically on a national scale, but diversity within the community as well. Because as a South Asian, our experiences are different from a black Muslims, versus an Arab Muslim. The diversity of experiences for Muslims aren’t ever really captured, and we want to take this flat image of our community and make them more three dimensional.

What time period do you hope to specifically focus on?

We really want this film to be current and part of the conversation, not a historical piece that’s sort of like “Oh remember when this happened,” so we’ve been filming continually since January, but took a break during Ramadan and looked at the community during this quiet reflective period. So we want to sort of use that as a bookend, where we started in Ramadan in 2017 and end in Ramadan in 2018.

Have you gotten any celebrity co-signs yet, from major activists or celebrities?

I mean, I would love to speak with Linda Sarsour. So Linda, if you’re reading this, please reply to me! We’ve also gotten a boost on Twitter from Riz Ahmed (He of Star Wars and the HBO series Night Of) and Heems who is making one of the perks on Kickstarter for us, a mixtape of political hip-hop songs. Riz and Heems make up the hip-hop group Swet Shop Boys. But we would love more.

What will the money from your crowdfunding page be used for?

The Kickstarter campaign will allow us to continue filming through the fall, so that we can keep up with everything that our documentary subjects are doing. The Supreme Court will be hearing the case on the travel ban in October. The news cycle waits for no one, so we have to keep the cameras rolling!