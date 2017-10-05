Meet The Grain-Free Treat That Could Disrupt The Cookie Market

As much as we strive to be conscious about the quality of our diets and the impact food has on our wellbeing, the truth is, it’s easy to let your priorities on health slide when you’re hangry AF.

You know those days where you’re feelin’ good about what you’ve eaten through lunch, but become voracious around 7pm and just stuff your face full of whatever you can get yours hands on for dinner?

Or worse – treat your body like a goddamn temple all day, but succumb to your deep, dark dessert cravings after dinner set to an internal monologue along the lines of, “It’s 10pm! You should be in bed already, why are you doing this?!”

Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Luckily, we’ve stumbled upon a cookie that’ll satisfy your cravings, keep you full (MAJOR KEY), and not make you feel gross.

This heaven-sent treat is from the masterminds at KNOW Foods, a company that makes a whole bunch of “superfood” versions of traditional grain-based foods like bread, pasta, and waffles (YES, WAFFLES!). Take it from us that these actually live up to the hype.

The magic behind most of their recipes starts with a rare, natural sugar called Allulose, which tastes just like regular sugar but only has 1/10th the calories.

The name might sound foreign, but Allulose actually occurs naturally in many foods – maple syrup and figs being just two examples.

KNOW Foods then replaces all grains and gluten with superfoods like coconuts, almonds, and chia seeds. There are no preservatives, no GMOs, no yeast, no dairy, and all the healthy fats come from those seeds and nuts we already talked about.

It shouldn’t be possible but it is, and we are SHOOK in the best way.

Right now, the cookies come in four flavors – chocolate chip, double chocolate, cinnamon, and lemon. They’re all bomb, but the double chocolate chip is without a doubt our favorite; each bite transports you to a fudgy, chocolatey oasis you never thought could exist in a good-for-you format.

You can stock-up on these cookies and other KNOW Foods products on Amazon or KnowFoods.com. Rumor has it they’ll start popping up in stores around October – we can’t wait!

By Analiese Trimber