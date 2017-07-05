Meet the Man Changing the EduTech Space in India, Nikhil Chandwani

As an author, film producer, script writer, director, professor and CEO of Walnut Discoveries Pvt. Ltd, how did your background influenced the launch of Walnut School of Ideas? Tell us your story.

I dropped out from my engineering in my first year itself because of the education system that never supported practical implementation of knowledge. For me, education meant experience and experience meant traveling. It is also because of identity crisis that a student fails and after personally experiencing getting lost in the crowd, I wanted to be the best and bring the best out of the students under an umbrella, an ideology of experiencing education through traveling.

I wrote my first book at age of eighteen and it sold well. Further to that, I was offered a job as a travel writer and things started to shape up exponentially for me. I was offered multiple travel scripts and new books were published. I registered my first company at age of 20, Walnut Discoveries Pvt. Ltd and produced a film titled She-The Movie. The film is still awaiting distributions and so, I changed my career path.

At age of 21, I was granted a PhD due to awards and recognitions then my professorship began.

I was a professor at a deemed University in Vijayawada (AP) and that's where I had decided to take a step in changing the education system in India.

I met Mr. Mohan Vamsheedhar Batchu at his Café in the college. He, a visionary and a startup coach has coached a lot of ideas and helped shape ideas into reality. I was fascinated by the knowledge he endured and so, we designed an education system.

I was a professor for around ten months and then, in 2016; I had planned on putting up a new startup for in EduTech field. I had an experience as an author of four books, travel writer with experience in major TV Networks, over 100 guest lectures and interactive sessions with thousands of students nationally including TED Talks and a team who were ready to work and trust my ideas. I mixed all this up and bang, we started. I met my co-founder, Mr. Dinesh Chandwani, who has also authored an book on extreme sport adventure. We, as a team, registered my second firm, The Walnut School of Ideas.

Students need interaction. They need a complete turnover of ideas into reality. A journey from struggle to success, just like traveling, was the need in the education system.

The EduTech industry in India is growing very fast. What unique features is Walnut School of Ideas bringing to the education space?

The Walnut School of Ideas is divided in two domains.

1. Creativity:

So right now maybe you have the coolest collection of photographs, amazingly-developed scripts, awe-inspiring videos or the most soothing music in the world. They’re so cool that they make everyone around you proudly praise you.The problem is that however awesome your creativity may be, you’ve got a passion that merely shows your creativity and you're not able to develop a profession out of it.. You feel confused, right?

Confusion in the creative eld like Photography, Script Writing, Direction, Acting or music severely limits your potential for growth and it negatively a ects your passion and experience with your creativity. You are not able to adapt to changes of the 21st Century and your eld is labelled unstable by the peers and that's where you are forced to look away.

Lucky for you (and few other creative heads around the world) there’s thewalnutideas.com: Thewalnutideas.com is an awesome hosted online Training, internship and job module that is

empowering Creative Students large and small with their easy-use, easy-to-manage, customizable course and secure internship opportunity.

Say it Music, Arts, Film Making, Acting, Writing, Travel Journalism or Poetry.

We provide complete online training, internship and job support in our state-of-art-21 day Certi cation Course.

No course can nd your ideas for you, but this one provides a great service in helping you discover and develop a story, and to come up with the completed script. TheWalnutideas.com helps you learn to think cinematically, in the language of the movies, and to keep asking the essential questions as they work: What's the story? Who is the story about? Do you care about the characters? Does anyone? We also try to help you survive not just the structural pitfalls that can derail a script,

but also the mental or emotional whirlpools that can prevent any artist from finishing a project.

We select candidates in fields of book writing, script writing, photography, cinematography, music and acting. We train them under our office in Nagpur and online (if office isnt feasable) and we can proudly present 100% success rate in this.

2. Technical Courses:

Imagine a classroom with 360 degree view, use of technology, an experienced teaching team trained under Research Associates from Cambridge University and result oriented interactive session.

Yes, Technical courses include GRE, GMAT, GATE, IELTS, PTE, TOEFL and Employability Skills as add on. India has a lot of hard working students who often get ignored on the international scenario because of communication skills and lack of modern equipment training. We provide it all under our firm The Walnut School of Ideas in partnership with The Walnut School of Knowledge.

Every course is carefully planned with use of modern technology, smart classrooms, experienced faculties and growth promise.

We have already franchised out two of our coaching institutes in Vijayawada and Guntur and again, the visionary Mohan Vamsheedhar Batchu has exclusively guided us in this field.

Mohan Vamsheedhar Batchu is mentoring us and we have signed an official agreement as partners for The walnut school of ideas growth.

Over 50,000 students have had the Walnut school experience. How have you been able to scale fast and convince this number of students to attend your classes? Also, do you plan to expand to other countries?

We deal with mass students via workshop and so, reaching out to 50,000+ students was not a difficult task.

We gave workshops in Goa, Mumbai, Vijayawada and spoke exclusively on need of creativity and technical education through experience at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jamshedpur, Chennai, Nagpur and Pune. Reaching out was never a problem as students are always willing to listen and we make sure they're brainstormed in a right away.

We are planning to expand to USA and Canada through our partners in future.

For now, we are focusing more on giving out 50 franchises in India by end of this year.

What are the major challenges you have encountered while building an EduTech business in India and how have you overcome them?

I have always loved experiencing and growing in different fields. I have an ambition of being the best at an age, younger than everyone else.

And so, I started as an author, then; I became a Travel Writer, then a director, then I became a producer and investor for my debut Feature Film.

I transformed from entertainment business to education by becoming a professor, again by receiving a world record for the same due to the youngest professorship tag.

Carrying the fame, and loads of different career and taking a back step to carefully curate and create a new syllabus for this startup was one of the challenge.

But, seeing students shine and follow your footsteps by learning from you is the best feeling ever.

Siddharth Roy, a 17 year old students from Nagpur, India is now a best selling author because of our startup's extensive guidance.

We guided Prab Keerat Mahendru who wrote and published "An Old Monk"

Ritesh Verma, a college going student from the world famous VIT University, Vellore had over eight backlogs. He failed, he was depressed and he met us.

Now, he is a LA Short Film Festival Award winning Director and a published author of book, "Mystical Emotions".

But our greatest success was guiding and helping SIddharth Zuko Sabari, a man who had dyslexia. Dyslexia Is fear of words and this guy was able to overcome it and publish a book. The first dyslexic Indian Author. Isn't that an achievement to feel proud off?

From conception to retail purchase, please give us an insight into the production, design and general planning process of your online courses

Students need visibility, know-your-market-learning and in depth knowledge. From e-learning, to digital classroom coaching, complete support to students without hindering their overall growth. Personal assistance, availability of mentor round the clock and one-one communication. This made it possible.

What does the future hold for Walnut School of Ideas?

Fortune 500 in less than five years. Ambitious but achievable. We are aiming high and focusing more on helping out students reach their dreams through us.

Why creative courses, and do you think it’s a bit of a contradiction adding technical courses like GRE and GMAT?

No, GRE, GMAT and other technical courses, if taught in a creative atmosphere, fetches results. We have experienced it throughout of startup journey and educating students in both these fields is a tiring, hectic yet amazing task.

How do you balance having several titles attached to your name, skills and as the CEO of a fast growing startup?

I have a Global Indian of the Year honour in 2014, a National Award, a world record and few more fancy titles to my name.

But as I've now taken a step back and started focusing more on educating the youth part, tags don't matter, cash does. The titles and achievements helped me with a good network and as it is often said, your network is your net worth; it did help me out in the initial growth period.

You recently published your fifth book Tales of an Unconscious Mind. What key secrets can you share from your book that will answer some of the 21st century questions most people have?

1. I was inspired by five-year long travel experience that enabled me to reach out to the cosmic secrets. Yes, Cosmic Secrets.

As a kid, I loved those “connecting the dots” pictures. Even though often the end result would be quite obvious even before my pen touched dot one, I’d take great pleasure in seeing my creation appear on paper, ready for further enhancement by coloring or other ways of filling in the blanks. Over time I have experienced that the distances between the dots may seem way larger, but somehow the game still holds because you still only have to look for the next step in your personal evolution. You can try and solve everybody else’s puzzle at the same time too, but they may not appreciate that: like children in kindergarten, they’ll think you’re trying to steal their toys. Instead, you can almost always try to give toys away, a method which is often appreciated.

By the time the stars were out there before I was sent to bed as a kid, my awareness of them became just like that of the game mentioned above, although negative in that they were white dots on a dark velvet background, but at the same time positive because of the hope and awe of their mystery. Back then I didn’t know the term “nerd”, yet I absolutely was one!

I was a dropout who traveled after getting a job as a Travel Script Writer. Meeting new people increased curiosity inside me. Curiosity got me in touch with the historic significance of the world and then, I started to travel within.

The history of a place, the science behind it and the unanswered question of life got me into a concrete research.

It took me two years of the research to finalize this book and then, Tales of an Unconscious Mind was a reality.

This book brings death. The death of a mistaken identity.We exist in a community where the image appears more esteemed than honesty. The struggle appears more like frustration and vulnerability more like a failure.We waste time scrolling our social media accounts and uncertainties haunt us.We have become satisfied doing nothing.Yet our life adventures are the seed for the transformation."Tales of an unconscious mind" is all about extending people's vision about infinity as far as it will go. This book has solutions to the Twenty-First Century complications through a mystical journey to The Cosmos, Quantum Physics, Hinduism, Science, and Rock Music.