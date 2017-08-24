Meet the Man Who is Poised to Dismantle the Traditional Sales Model

Artificial intelligence has arrived in the business world, and it’s quickly and fundamentally changing the way business is done.

Voice assistance software (think Siri and Alexa), for example, is one of the most familiar types of AI used in workplaces today. And it’s growing rapidly, both at work and at home. Gartner Research predicts that by 2020 the average person will have more conversations with bots than with their spouse, a stunning example of how pervasive AI is becoming.

For businesses, the changes will be amazing. In the workplace, AI is touching all aspects of work – both internal and public facing – with AI-based apps for customer service, production, human resources and just about every aspect of business.

Of course, as we witness this modern “rise of the machines,” there is a lot of talk about the fear of job loss. Forrester Research predicts that automation is poised to displace 24.7 million jobs within 10 years. Yet there’s a catch – two catches, actually.

First, let’s look at that term “displace,” not replace. The workplace is changing, no doubt, but as the Forrester report explains, “technology will transform the workforce by adding new jobs or changing existing jobs, rather than completely displacing workers.” They also predict that new technology will create 14.9 million new jobs in the next 10 years.

Some jobs will go away forever; others will be radically changed. And new jobs will be created, in entirely industries that didn’t even exist just a few decades ago. It’s the Pony Express all over again, giving way to the trans-continental telegraph.

Clearly, AI is poised to change the way you do business. So let’s bring this down to the level of something that most of us are familiar with -- the traditional sales team. Large portions of the typical salesperson’s job are now (or about to be) automated, thanks to advances in data analysis, business intelligence, and natural language processing (NLP). And a lot of salespeople I talk to are wondering just what it all means to someone who’s built a career in sales…or someone who is just embarking on that path.

For some answers, I went directly to the source. Greg Pietruszynski is the CEO of Growbots, a company on a mission to revolutionize the sales process. We had a chance to talk recently about how automation is radically altering the field of sales – and why that’s a very good thing for salespeople.

Questions:

1. What’s wrong with the way sales are being done now? And why is AI playing such an important role in how you envision sales should be done?

Pietruszynski: There’s nothing fundamentally wrong with the way sales are being done today. However, with new technical solutions we can make the process much more efficient.

Currently, salespeople spend a ton of time on tasks like searching for potential customers, scoring leads, segmenting prospect list, and managing the marketing campaigns that move them through the funnel.

There are lots of tools on the market to help sales teams perform those tasks faster, but we’re going one step further. We are completely automating the process of choosing and contacting a potential customer, so salespeople can focus strictly on talking to them, discovering their needs and working with them on a solution.

We use AI to analyze millions of campaigns, looking for patterns and “big picture” intelligence about what works really well to convert their ideal customer. Because we analyze data from all the campaigns our customers send – not just the ones that particular client is sending – our system is able to spot patterns and trends that aren’t visible on the smaller one-client scale.

With artificial intelligence, we can look at billions of bits of prospect data, and match those profile points to your perfect customer. Using machine learning, we analyze the people who are most likely to want and respond well to your offer, and then go out a find more people who match that profile.

So let me be really clear on this point: Our mission is not to make people talk to machines, or get rid of the human element in sales. We want machines to do what they do best, which is analyze data and suggest potential matches, so the people involved have more time to talk.

2. So what would you say to the salesperson who’s spent 10, 15, maybe 20 years building a career, only to see it all at risk due to automation?

Pietruszynski: This is a really important question. Our intention is not to try to automate the whole sales process, as I believe no algorithm can replace the value of a good salesperson. We just automate the parts of the process that are the most repetitive and time consuming.

Let me give you an example. Our platform helps you to automatically run your campaigns and can even automatically optimize your results. But it’s our users who are responsible for writing the content of those outbound emails. The salesperson is also making sure that every message is authentic, and represents their personality and personal brand. You can’t fully automate that kind of personal connection.

Once the potential customer is interested, you need to build trust, carefully analyze their business needs, navigate the customer through the whole sales process (including mapping the needs of different decision makers within the organization) – these things are far too complicated for a machine. I’m truly impressed by the skills of salespeople I meet every day. Now, they can sleep well, as thanks to new technology their calendars will be always full of meetings with potential customers :) 3. Okay, so I’m a business and I know I have to adapt or perish, as they say. Where do I start? How do I know where AI fits?

Pietruszynski: The beauty of AI-based software systems is that they adapt to your business, not the other way around. It’s like outsourcing some parts of your business, but to algorithms instead of other people. In our case all you have to do is tell us who your perfect customer is, create the copy for an email, and then the system runs itself, requiring almost no time. We carefully analyze who is responding to your emails, so we can focus only on your perfect customers – that’s how the system is adapting to your business.

There are more examples of this kind of plug & play system, like the AI personal assistant Amy from x.ai. You just need to connect “her” to your email and calendar, and she can start scheduling your meetings. There are many more tools like this that will manage your expenses, deal with customer support, etc.

I would encourage you to just think about what are the most painful problems you’re dealing with, and then look for an AI-based software solution.

4. Your company’s had some pretty strong growth, including an impressive 1200% growth in 2016. Plus you’re getting some good traction with VC funding. What’s behind that success?

I know that quoting Jeff Bezos is a bit cliché, but I really believe that it’s still “Day 1” for us, and we can’t talk about the success yet. Growth is in our DNA, it’s even in our name.

I believe that in business a clear vision is essential, as it allows you to focus. We started with the idea of automating the process of connecting companies who should work together, and we have stuck to it. From the very beginning, we have understood that people aren’t simply looking for database or email automation tools; they want to get meaningful business conversations started. That’s why we’ve decided to build an all-in-one solution, so we can provide that value to our customers. This vision has allowed us to focus on the long term and prioritize the things we can do to make it closer to the reality.

As good as it sounds, we obviously didn’t realize it was going to be such a big deal. When you think about it, connecting with potential customers is the biggest challenge for any company. And before tools like Growbots – that allow you to contact all of your perfect fit customers directly in an automated way – you only had two options: spend millions of dollars on ads or build very expensive sales teams, where most of the people are searching for a way to get in front of customers.

We changed that, allowing smaller companies to be as competitive as the huge players with their enormous budgets. Hearing from our customers that we’ve helped them to scale their companies and find people who love what they’ve built is the most rewarding thing.