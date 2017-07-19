Meet the Trio Behind OnceLogix, an African American-Owned Tech Company

The Tech industry is now one of the largest growth opportunities for entrepreneurs yet African-Americans only make up four percent of the tech world. OnceLogix is one of those companies included in that four percent. We had the opportunity to speak with the founders Trinity Manning, Roderick Brown and Ty McLaughlin about diversity in the Tech Industry, being able to solve clients problems and what we can look forward to in the future from the software company.

Let's meet Trinity Manning, founder of Sharenote from Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Manning started out working as a web developer working on a website for a woman who owned a group home. Trinity managed to find the time to create software that would end up changing the face of how an industry operates. After the onset of his idea, he sought counsel from his pastor on the best way to cultivate this opportunity, which enters his two partners Rod Brown and Ty McLaughlin. Rod Brown, Chief Operating Officer of OnceLogix was in a stable career with Wachovia Securities when connected with Manning in this endeavor.

Brown had the foresight to encourage Manning to build a business with this opportunity he created. Rod then brought in his friend Ty McLaughlin, Financial Advisor for American Express to take the plan to the next level as a complete dream team. The three innovators put their head together to demonstrate a very strategic methodology of problem-solving for designers called design thinking to build a million dollar business. Design thinking utilizes logic, imagination, intuition, and systematic reasoning to explore possibilities to solve problems and the OnceLogix team shows this process beautifully, in which will be illustrated here.

Empathize- The first stage of Design Thinking is to gain an empathic understanding of the problem you are trying to solve. This involves engaging with people to understand their experience and motivations. Trinity got first-hand exposure with one of the realities of the healthcare industry; research has shown that high documentation expectation to clinical service ratio leads to higher rates of burnout, job dissatisfaction among clinical staff and staff turnover.

OnceLogix’s breakout product Sharenote has created an opportunity for the removal of some of the barriers that were present preventing the simplicity of record keeping by mental health providers. Making the software subscription web based and making it affordable for everyone to utilize to improve how their practices operated.

Defining- The define stage helps gather great ideas to establish features, functions, and any other element that will allow people to solve the problem identified. The OnceLogix executive team executed this step by realizing that they didn't know well of the industry they were working to create a niche business in. As a matter of fact, Rod Brown stated, “we were flat out stupid and ignorant when it came to this industry.”

There is a school of thought that says what you don’t know can set you apart from the rest; it can give you an opportunity to harness you inexperience to carve out your own path. Rod Brown goes on to share that their inexperience forced them to rely heavily on their clients also that every single function in the system was created because the clients said; "I really wish I had this." Their clients became their research department and thus were a catalyst for their unyielding success.

Ideating- During the third stage of the design thinking process designers are ready to start generating ideas. This stage allows for thinking outside the box to identify new solutions to the problem you identify and to rely on a team dynamic to make ideas visible. The tech trio is the personification of the concept two heads are better than one, the gentleman demonstrates if two heads are indeed better than one, then three heads are going to be the trifecta of the tech world.

When Manning, Brown, and McLaughlin joined forces by way of divine intervention they were able to be revolutionary in the mental health industry. They followed the times of change regarding American health care system and how we are becoming digital in the way of medical records and billing. OnceLogix has stepped in the gap between what was needed and what was at that time a repellent idea. Growing from a desktop based method of record management that was targeted toward bigger health care companies with a means to afford software to help with their records to a web-based support service option. Sharenote was marketed to everyone especially smaller facilitates and because of that ingenuity, Sharenote is being used in over 400 practices.

Prototype - This is the experimental stage and the aim is to identify the best possible solution for the problem identified. The solutions are then one by one investigated and fine-tuned by the end of this phase you should have an informed perspective of how your clients would think and feel when interacting with your idea. Manning, Brown and McLaughlin put in the footwork to investigate the effectiveness of their product.

Manning said “we pitched Sharenote all over the state putting more than 50,000 miles on our cars in the first year.” The tech leaders worked to connect with their clients by cold callings and pitching facilities, going to conferences, essentially as Manning puts it, “we became Sharenote vacuum cleaner salesman.”

Testing- This stage is where one delivers and launches the solution. OnceLogix has become a formidable company in its 12 years in business and there is no end in sight. Sharenote product has done its part of reinventing how clinicians do an essential part of their job. OnceLogix introductory product has multiple benefits to its customer including the use of pin numbers to be able to sign documents in bulk, making the auditing of records process effortless, HIPPA compliant security, and most recently has gained their ambulatory EHR certification. Since its inception, 12 years ago OnceLogix has taken the industry by storm. Sharenote has now been implemented in 11 states and climbing and the company has revenue of 3.5 million dollars in the last year alone. OnceLogix is no one trick pony by any means. The company has expanded beyond behavioral health care. The Tech company offers others services featuring software for the management of day care centers, business ID cards and badges, and financial management services.