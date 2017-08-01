On Monday, Megan Fox shared a post on Instagram, giving us a rare glimpse at her family life.

The post features four Polaroid pictures ― one showing Noah, Fox’s eldest child with partner Brian Austin Green, rocking a Princess Elsa costume, while another shows Fox doing her best pout. The third picture is a snap of Green carrying the couple’s youngest child, Journey, and the fourth is a shot of middle kid Bodhi holding a prop mustache over his mouth.

So cute!

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Fox rarely shares snaps of her children. The last time she did was in October 2016, when she posted this adorable snap of her and Journey, who was just a tiny baby at the time.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Prior to that, in October 2015, she shared this adorable photo of Bodhi:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 14, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT