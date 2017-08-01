ENTERTAINMENT
08/01/2017 04:28 pm ET

Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos Of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green

This is one seriously gorgeous family.

By Julia Brucculieri

On Monday, Megan Fox shared a post on Instagram, giving us a rare glimpse at her family life.

The post features four Polaroid pictures ― one showing Noah, Fox’s eldest child with partner Brian Austin Green, rocking a Princess Elsa costume, while another shows Fox doing her best pout. The third picture is a snap of Green carrying the couple’s youngest child, Journey, and the fourth is a shot of middle kid Bodhi holding a prop mustache over his mouth. 

So cute! 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Fox rarely shares snaps of her children. The last time she did was in October 2016, when she posted this adorable snap of her and Journey, who was just a tiny baby at the time. 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Prior to that, in October 2015, she shared this adorable photo of Bodhi: 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

Fox has one seriously gorgeous family. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Megan Fox Style Evolution
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Megan Fox Brian Austin Green
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos Of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green

CONVERSATIONS