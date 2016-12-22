Watch Megan Mullally's Snarky Take On Old-Fashioned Sex Advice

Few things are as funny and cringeworthy as retro sex and marriage advice ― except maybe Megan Mullally reading the tips out loud.

In a delightful new video from Glamour magazine, the “Will and Grace” star gives a snarky reading of sex advice written as far back as 1680.

A 1917 book, for instance, suggests that an “excessive libido” on the part of either the husband or wife is grounds for divorce.

Mullally’s response?

“I knew a woman whose boyfriend had to have sex seven or eight times a day. That ― like, you’d be in the hospital,” she says. “But in 1917, probably just wanting to have sex, like, once a month was considered excessive.”