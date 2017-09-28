Meghan McCain Is Joining 'The View'

Meghan McCain is heading to daytime television.

According to Variety, the former Fox News host and daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) will join “The View” as a co-host.

McCain, who previously co-hosted the Fox News program “Outnumbered,” will reportedly replace Jedediah Bila, who served as the conservative voice on “The View” panel for the past year. Bila also worked at Fox News and served as a co-host of “Outnumbered” as well as other shows on the network.

Lou Rocco via Getty Images Bila sits across the table from longtime "View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

McCain is expected to join the show in October, Variety reported. The political commentator is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized her father. Sen. McCain is currently undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Sunday, McCain posted a message to Instagram saying she still can’t discuss her father’s illness publicly, but will someday.