Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News For NBC

Fox News host Megyn Kelly is leaving the cable news network for NBC News, the network announced Tuesday.

Kelly will take on multiple roles at NBC. She’ll host a one-hour daytime talk show airing Monday through Friday and a Sunday evening news magazine show, and will contribute on breaking news stories and NBC’s coverage of major political and special events.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a release. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

The departure is a major blow to Fox News, where Kelly hosted a top-rated 9 p.m. show and was considered a key part of the network’s future.

In a Facebook post, Kelly said she was “incredibly enriched for the experiences” she had in a dozen years at Fox News.

Kelly significantly increased her national profile during the 2016 election as Donald Trump leveled personal attacks against her and feuded with the network over her coverage. She drew Trump’s wrath after asking during the first Republican primary debate about his history of misogynistic and sexist remarks. The following day, Trump suggested Kelly was menstruating at the time.

In July, Kelly joined colleagues in describing having dealt with sexual harassment from Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, who resigned in disgrace soon after.

The Murdoch family, which runs parent company 21st Century Fox, has tried keeping Kelly in the fold. She is reportedly making $15 million for this final year of her Fox News contract, and the network was said to offer her at least $20 million annually to stay.

The New York Times, which first reported on Kelly’s move to NBC, noted she was also considering opportunities at ABC and CNN.

