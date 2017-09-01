From Mug Shot To Headshot: Man's Booking Picture Lands Him Modeling Career

His striking mug shot has earned him a career on the catwalk.

Mekhi Alante Lucky of North Carolina has signed with St. Claire Modeling after a photograph stemming from a 2016 arrest went viral, per multiple reports.

The 20-year-old dazzled internet users with his different-colored eyes, which are caused by the rare genetic condition heterochromia, per Yahoo News.

“I instantly knew that he was perfect for St. Claire Modeling,” the agency’s manager, Damiana O’Bryant, told BuzzFeed on Thursday. She hopes to bring Lucky to New York Fashion Week in February.

The agency has shared these images from Lucky’s first fashion shoot.

A post shared by Demanti (@demantistclaire) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

According to public records, police in Raleigh arrested and charged Lucky in April 2016 with possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding arrest.

He also has two misdemeanor charges for interfering with emergency communications and resisting an officer, according to The News & Observer.

The current status of the cases against him is unclear. HuffPost has reached out to the Wake County sheriff’s office for further information.

A post shared by Mr. Lucky 😁😉👅💦 (@officialmekhilucky) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Perhaps inevitably, fans are already calling Lucky “Prison Bae,” but O’Bryant was keen to point out that he was held at Wake County Detention Center and not a federal prison ― unlike so-called “hot convict” Jeremy Meeks, who spent two years behind bars following an arrest on weapons and gang charges in 2014.